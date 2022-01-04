ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westside soccer standouts earn all-state honors

By Wade Evanson
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

In all, 20 local area boys and girls make first and second-team all state on the pitch.

The all-state boys and girls soccer teams were announced last week, and Westside athletes were well-represented.

In all, eight Westside schools had players honored, including 14 girls and six boys from Beaverton, Hillsboro, Forest Grove, Tualatin and Sherwood schools.

Forest Grove and Jesuit led the way with four selections apiece, while Beaverton and Sunset garnered three, Tualatin two and Sherwood two, while Liberty and Mountainside each put a player on the esteemed list.

Jesuit selections included a first-teamer, senior midfielder Taylor Krueger, along with second-teamers, sophomore midfielder Abigail Cox and junior defenseman Eva Grunkemeier.

The Crusader girls were 13-2 overall and earned the state playoffs' No. 1 seed prior to an overtime loss to Forest Grove in the second round.

Forest Grove — which finished 12-3-3 overall — defeated West Salem, the aforementioned Crusaders and Sherwood in the state playoffs, and advanced to the semifinals before losing to Beaverton 2-0.

Sophomore Elise Broberg was a first-team honoree for the Vikings, while junior Sophia Broberg and senior center back Makaila Takahashi were second-team selections.

The Beaverton girls, who finished 15-3-1 overall, defeated Centennial, Summit, Bend and Forest Grove en route to a 4-3 state final loss to Grant. They boast two honorees, seniors Emily Rice and Audrey Johnson. Rice was selected to the first team, while Johnson was a second-team selection.

Beavers head coach Jennifer Kirwan was voted the Girls Coach of the Year for stewarding her team to its second-place finish.

Sunset, which battled its way to the state semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Grant, was represented by senior defenseman Malea Cesar and sophomore midfielder Ellie Felt, who both were second-team selections.

Sherwood senior defenseman Ellie Schmidt and junior forward Ella Weathers were both second-team selections for a Bowmen team that advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Tualatin junior Maya Loudd earned second-team honors.

Liberty goalkeeper Julia Richards too was a second-teamer, helping to lead the Falcons to a 8-6-1 overall record and state playoff berth.

Grant senior forward Elle Frazier was selected as the Girls State Player of the Year.

On the boys side, no one boasted more than a single honoree, but Jesuit, Mountainside, Forest Grove, Beaverton, Sunset and Tualatin all put a single member on the team.

Forest Grove senior midfielder Abraham Alvarez earned first-team honors, helping to lead the Vikings to a 10-5-1 overall record and their first conference championship in more than a decade.

Joining Alvarez on the first team was Jesuit junior forward Drew Pedersen, who tallied 18 goals this season and helped lead the Crusaders to the state semifinals.

Second-team selections on the boys side included Mountainside senior midfielder Ryan Mehlschau; Beaverton senior Trevon Hamilton; Sunset senior Andrew Turner; and Tualatin's senior captain, Ben Augee.

State champion Summit boasted both the Boys Player of the Year, Nathaniel Deperro, and the Coach of the Year, Joe LoCascio.

The entire list of honorees can be seen below:

6A All-State Soccer

Boys

Player of the Year:

Nathaniel Deperro, Summit

Coach of the Year: Joe LoCascio, Summit

First Team

Abraham Alvarez, Forest Grove

Seb Buscaglia, Cleveland

Owen Caba, West Linn

Nathaniel DePerro, Summit

Paul Fecteau, Summit

Darren Green, Franklin

Alex Grignon, Summit

Andrew Martinez, Centennial

Drew Pedersen, Jesuit

Sebastian Rangel, Grant

Whit Schatz, S. Eugene

Spencer Brown, Grant

Second Team

Ben Augee, Tualatin

Trevon Hamilton, Beaverton

Zac Levin, Lakeridge

Nathan Martinez, S. Salem

Reagan McDowell, Lakeridge

Rory McKee, Summit

Ryan Mehlschau, Mountainside

Alexis Saucedo, McMinnville

Luke Tinsley, West Linn

Andrew Turner, Sunset

Trever Wilson, Clackamas

Kaden Young, W. Salem

Soren McKee, Summit

Girls

Player of the Year: Elle Frazier, Grant

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Kirwan, Beaverton

First Team

Elise Broberg, Forest Grove

Elle Frazier, Grant

Liv Frazier, Grant

Jessie Hawes, S. Eugene

Taylor Krueger, Jesuit

Erin Marynik, Barlow

Emily Rice, Beaverton

Karoline Shipton, Lake Oswego

Citlaly Soto, Sandy

Nicky Williams, Sprague

Abby Pressnell, Lakeridge

Second Team

Sophia Broberg, Forest Grove

Malea Cesar, Sunset

Abigail Cox, Jesuit

Isabelle Cruz, S. Medford

Harley Daniel, Oregon City

Ellie Felt, Sunset

Alexa Fritz, Bend

Eva Grunkemeier, Jesuit

Audrey Johnson, Beaverton

Caprial Loescher, Grant

Maya Loudd, Tualatin

Daphne Reid, Wells

Ellie Schmidt, Sherwood

Makaila Takahashi, Forest Grove

Elle Unflat, Wells

Ella Weathers, Sherwood

Julia Richards, Liberty

Natalie Cunningham, W. Salem

