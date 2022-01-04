ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel Medical Center & Doctors Community Medical Center Activate Crisis Protocols

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VeX4T_0dcjkBA200

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel Medical Center and Doctors Community Medical Center are pivoting to crisis standards of care due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The number of COVID-19 patients across both hospitals stands at more than 205, a 320-percent increase since Nov. 1, according to figures released Tuesday by their parent company, Luminis Health.

Luminis CEO Tori Bayless said the move, which was based on a combination of rising hospitalizations and staff shortages, was made “following careful consideration and discussion.”

“We are following our emergency operations plans,” Bayless said. “Decisions will be guided by a focus on maximizing our resources to care for our patients. These crisis protocols allow us to quickly pivot to help meet the overwhelming demand for hospital services.”

The move comes the same day the Maryland Department of Health reported that hospitalizations statewide had surpassed 3,000 , reaching their highest point since the start of the pandemic.

Luminis Health said the crisis has already resulted in longer emergency room wait times at its hospitals.

The hospitals, which shifted last month to contingency standards of care , join several others that have pivoted to crisis standards of care after seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations soar in recent weeks.

Crisis standards of care, which are considered an emergency measure, are only implemented when the demand for healthcare outpaces the hospitals’ ability to take care of patients. They allow hospitals to make staffing changes, adjust surgical schedules and use non-clinical staff to help with patient care.

Over 70% of COVID-19 patients at Anne Arundel Medical Center are unvaccinated, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Selinger said. That’s why the health system is encouraging Marylanders to get vaccinated.

“With Omicron spreading rapidly, it is critical our community get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible and continue masking in public to help minimize COVID-19 symptoms and severity,” Selinger said. “This has an important impact on reducing hospitalizations and emergency room overcrowding.”

Luminis is asking for the community to do its part by getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing masks in public, keeping a social distance and washing their hands. The health system is also asking for people to avoid going to the ER unless they’re dealing with an emergency.

“For COVID-19 tests and less severe illnesses and injuries, patients should visit their primary care provider or go to an urgent care center,” said Dr. Sunil Madan, the chief medical officer for Doctors Community Medical Center.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Denver Nursing Home Calls 911 For Help Christmas Morning Because Of Staff Shortage

DENVER (CBS4) – It was a tense situation in Denver Christmas morning when a staffing shortage caused the Autumn Heights Care Center to call 911 for help. Saturday morning paramedics were called to the nursing home located at 3131 S Federal Blvd. (credit: CBS) A source familiar with the situation says there was one nurse for 50 patients. The Denver Department of Health and Environment could not confirm those numbers, but did say there was a staff shortage. According to the source, the nurse requested residents be transferred to local hospitals due to COVID. Signs on the door of the care center state...
DENVER, CO
Houston Chronicle

Two Maryland hospitals declare 'disaster' as coronavirus cases rise

A health-care "disaster" was declared at two Maryland hospitals Friday as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed more than 450% in the past month at the facilities, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced. The medical provider's announcement came as Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, D, announced on Twitter that she...
MARYLAND STATE
nbc25news.com

Hurley Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2022

FLINT, Mich. - According to the Hurley Medical Center, Sebastian came into the world at 4 a.m. He and mom Sabrina are happy and doing great, according to Hurley Medical Center. Below are a couple of beautiful pictures of him and mom. In a Facebook post, Hurley Medical Center said,...
FLINT, MI
scotteblog.com

Johns Hopkins Medicine Urges People Not to Go to Emergency Rooms for COVID Testing

Emergency staff ask for help prioritizing care for patients with urgent or emerging medical needs. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus quickly spreads throughout the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., region, Johns Hopkins Medicine reminds those seeking COVID-19 testing that emergency rooms are for emergencies only. Seeking testing at an emergency room — without an urgent or emerging medical need — diverts critical, life-saving resources from people who are truly experiencing an emergency.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Health
City
Baltimore, MD
news9.com

Bristow Medical Center To Close Temporarily With New Ownership

Changes begin as Bristow's Medical Center goes under new ownership. The hospital will be closing temporarily as the new company, Carrus Health, works to become compliant with the state. At midnight Friday, the doors will be closed. While some things are still uncertain, Bristow's mayor says he's confident things will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Medical Center#Arundel#Urgent Care Center#Hospital#Wjz#Luminis Health#Marylanders
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Department of Health announces $15 million in emergency funding to support Adult Medical Day Care Centers

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health this week announced the allocation of $15 million in emergency funding to address urgent operational needs of Adult Medical Day Care (AMDC) facilities impacted by the current COVID-19 surge. “AMDC centers provide a valuable service for some of Maryland’s most vulnerable citizens and their families,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “These centers help … Continue reading "Maryland Department of Health announces $15 million in emergency funding to support Adult Medical Day Care Centers" The post Maryland Department of Health announces $15 million in emergency funding to support Adult Medical Day Care Centers appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
cbslocal.com

State Pledges $15M To Help Maryland’s Adult Medical Day Care Facilities

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is committing $15 million in emergency funding to support adult medical day care facilities deal with the COVID-19 surge, the agency said Tuesday. The funds, drawn from Maryland’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, are intended to cover the...
wnewsj.com

New medical center to be built

WILMINGTON — A new medical center is in Wilmington’s future. At Tuesday’s meeting, the City of Wilmington Planning Commission approved the site plan review for a facility by the Kettering Health Network. The project, constructed by Synergy Building Systems, would a be 32,000 square foot, two-story building...
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Upper Chesapeake Medical Center Declares ‘Hospital Disaster,’ Shifts To Crisis Protocols

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health on Friday declared a hospital disaster at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, citing a recent explosion in COVID-19 patients. The health system said it’s shifting to crisis standards of care protocols at the Bel Air hospital to keep up with the demand for care after the hospital saw COVID-19 cases increase by 733% over the past four weeks. “This is a critical response to a dynamic situation, is not a decision we made lightly and is one that was made after exhausting all other avenues to address issues that are challenging...
HEALTH
WINKNEWS.com

215 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals Wednesday

Lee Health has released its Wednesday morning COVID-19 numbers. As of Wednesday morning, there are 215 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient). Of those patients, five of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. On Wednesday morning, the hospital census was at 95%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
St. Joseph Post

Chief Medical Officer leaving Mosaic to run Tennessee medical center

Mosaic Life Care Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Davin Turner, has resigned from Mosaic to become Chief Executive Officer of Maury Regional Health in Columbia, Tennessee. Turner, who has been with Mosaic for 25 years, is moving in large part so he and his wife, Michelle, can be closer to their oldest daughter who lives in Nashville and Michelle’s parents, who live in Knoxville.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDVM 25

Frederick Health Hospital implements crisis standards of care due to COVID hospitalization spike

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hospitals across Maryland are experiencing a higher level of COVID-19 patients than any other time in the pandemic. On Monday, the state reported a total of 2,746 hospitalizations. As a result, Frederick Health Hospital implemented “crisis standards of care” on Monday, effective immediately. According to the hospital, this measure is only […]
FREDERICK, MD
987thecoast.com

NO VISITOR POLICY RETURNS TO CAPE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Due to a spread of Covid-19, Cape Regional Medical Center again has instituted a no visitation policy. Hospital officials put the policy into effect on December 21st, according to its website. There are a few exceptions to the policy, including for an end of life patient.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center activates crisis standards of care

(December 29, 2021) – While communities across the country grapple with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the pandemic continues to critically stress staffing and resources at hospitals and health care facilities, including the six hospitals within the Johns Hopkins Health System (JHHS). As a result, today, JHHS and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (JHBMC) leaders announced that JHBMC will implement Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) protocols.
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy