Inspiring the next generation of leaders is nothing new for Stacey Abrams. The 2022 Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist has led an extraordinary career in politics — and she’s just getting started. But part of her undeniable impact has been her connection to the young children who look up to her and feel empowered by her example. Now, her debut picture book is here to encourage even more young readers, and it’s available right now for just $15.99 on Amazon. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words is Abrams’ new children’s book, and it’s ideal for your little future leader. Illustrated by Kitt...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO