Area construction-related businesses are invited to sign up for a vendor fair hosted by Dearborn Public Schools on Jan. 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The fair will allow district staff and experts to detail how the bidding process works, explain the bonding process for businesses interested in working with the district, and help provide networking for area businesses that might be interested in subcontracting for some projects happening in the district. The district expects to award more than $40 million in contracts over the next year or so.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO