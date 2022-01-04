ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pooh Shiesty Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Conspiracy Charges

By Kiyonna Anthony
BIN: Black Information Network
 1 day ago

Photo: Getty Images

Pooh Shiesty has plead guilty to firearm conspiracy charges stemming from an October 2020 altercation in Florida, where the rapper allegedly shot a 28-year-old man in the buttocks while considering a purchase of sneakers and cannabis.

According to reports, thanks to the "Back In Blood" rapper's plea, federal prosecutors dropped three other charges that could have resulted in a lifetime prison sentence . Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis says that although Shiesty could face up to eight years behind bars following his plea, such an outcome is not guaranteed. The news comes just two months after the star's defense lawyer shared:

"We're entered into plea negotiations because there have been developments in the case that I think changed the dynamics of the case."

The "Guard Up" rapper's team fought hard during the case, asking that the presiding judge block prosecutors from bringing up Shiesty’s robbery case from when he was 11 and an assault case from when he was just 14. Prosecutors say that Shiesty's past crimes present “opportunity, intent, knowledge, or absence of mistake." But the rapper's lawyer's argued:

“These actions have no direct nexus to Lontrell Williams other than in speculation. The last incident occurs while Lontrell Williams is in custody.”

The news also comes after Pooh Shiesty shared with fans that he quit drugs and wants fans to stay connected, writing:

“My skin glowing since I been sober can’t go back to sipping lean. My mindset got different, I’m in prison before I’m sentenced they don’t even kno the life det I’m Living Dey trynna paint the pic of a menace… FreeTheBiggest.”

Details on Pooh Shiesty's sentence are still developing....

Lawrence Post

“She even had boyfriends that believed that she was 22 years old”, Mother stole her daughter’s identity so she can go to college and take thousands in student loans; pleads guilty

According to the court documents, the 48-year-old mother stole her estranged daughter’s identity and pretended to be the 22-year-old woman so she can go to college and take thousands in student loans. The mother pleaded guilty on Monday. The mother started a new life. She reportedly pretended to be a 22-year-old student who dated men who believed her to be in her early 20’s along with getting a job at the city library.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

Father accused of selling daughter to another man after girl gives birth, police say

BEAVER DAM, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of selling his juvenile daughter last year to a 20-year-old man. Kentucky State Police and social services launched an investigation last month after learning that the girl, whose age was not released, had given birth in March, police said Wednesday. They determined that the girl’s father sold her to a 20-year-old Beaver Dam man and that she had been living with the man ever since.
KENTUCKY STATE
BIN: Black Information Network

