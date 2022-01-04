Norwalk, Greenwich, Bridgeport holds test kit distributions Tuesday

Norwalk, Greenwich and Bridgeport held COVID-19 test kit distributions Tuesday.

Norwalk is just one of several communities that handed out test kits as tests continue to be in high demand.

Two test kits and four N95 and KN95 masks are allowed per household. Kits include one test per kit.

The town of Greenwich also distributed test kits and masks.

The distribution took place at two sites - one at the Greenwich Senior Center for residents 60 and older, and Grass Island Park for all other residents.

Bridgeport officials also held a distribution event at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater.

The distribution event is a registration only event, and officials say sign up is full.

Many town officials are encouraging only people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who have symptoms to come to the distributions for a test as supply is limited.