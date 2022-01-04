COVID-19 scams: How to prevent buying fake COVID tests

Many scammers rely on high-pressure tactics, tricks and traps to get what they are after—your hard-earned money. Most of us have answered a call to hear we are in danger of facing lawsuits or arrests for some imagined infraction…unless we pay a hefty sum to resolve the issue. The Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division says they are now hearing about a new twist on this old tactic. This potential scam begins like the others, with a contact claiming the victim owes a debt or fine. If they don’t pay immediately, they can face arrest. Scammers are now adding a call to local law enforcement with a request for a welfare check on the victim. The appearance of an officer then gives the victim the impression there really is a legitimate threat of arrest. This is also a means for fraudsters to gather more information about their victim. When posing as a concerned family member, they may be able to get law enforcement officials to inadvertently supply or confirm personal data. It isn’t just law enforcement being used. One scammer in Virginia attempted to gain access to a victim through an unsuspecting pizza delivery driver. The older resident was a previous victim of the “Publisher’s Clearing House” scam. The family intervened and prevented them from sending more money and changed the phone number. Looking for a new way to make contact, the scammers ordered a pizza to be delivered and asked the driver to call the ordering party on delivery. When they called, the scammers asked to speak to the victim. The driver was suspicious and did not allow this, saving the victim from even more losses. The Attorney General’s Office reminds people to be vigilant when someone you don’t know contacts you. Resist the urge to act quickly and talk with a trusted resource. Don’t panic, verify all you can and do not send money or give out personal information if you are not 100 percent confident that you are dealing with a legitimate business. Scam attempts can be reported to local law enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission or the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division. Those contact details are included below.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO