The Resolution Solution

Ranulfo was a healthy 44-year-old with three children ranging from ages 13-23, working at a fumigation company. He played soccer, visited the park with his family, and created community through his church. Then in June 2018, he started to see red bubbles in his vision that began a life-changing journey. “I changed on the inside… I was depressed and frustrated with myself. My eldest son had to become the family provider. Every family member was taking turns helping me.” His wife, Roselia, started working the night shift, “We had to make drastic changes in our home so it would be safe for Ranulfo to get around. We knew the operation Ranulfo needed was expensive, and we were losing hope.”
