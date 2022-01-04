ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Resolution Solution

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI suppose that this being the first week of a new year, the main thing on everyone’s mind is how the resolutions are going. Usually, I will look at making a new year’s resolution or two. This year I decided not to. Trust me, I’m not making a new year’s resolution...

www.dglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

The Four Distinct Phases of a Narcissist's Invasion

Emotionally intelligent people are often magnets for narcissists. How to stop the cycle. Understanding the dynamic between EI and narcissistic tendencies may help a person see the narcissist before investing. There are four distinct phases of narcissistic manipulation at specific times in the relationship. An emotionally intelligent person's natural character...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Relationships Thrive With Compatibility

It’s easy to succumb to the belief that life is going to be like a fairy tale when we meet our “soulmate.” But even the best of relationships aren’t going to have a fairytale ending. In fact, if you are choosing to spend your life with someone there are going to be fights, bad days, ups and downs, and everything in between.
Alyssa Atkinson

Small Lifestyle Changes to Increase Happiness

Key habits for improved happiness. Photo I took during a gentle morning walk on a nature trail.Alyssa Atkinson. In the past year alone, I have written many articles centered around the topic of habits. I’ve discussed morning routine habits, productivity boosting habits, health habits, habits for improved happiness, and the list goes on.
gbsan.com

Treasure the Relationships

Ranulfo was a healthy 44-year-old with three children ranging from ages 13-23, working at a fumigation company. He played soccer, visited the park with his family, and created community through his church. Then in June 2018, he started to see red bubbles in his vision that began a life-changing journey. “I changed on the inside… I was depressed and frustrated with myself. My eldest son had to become the family provider. Every family member was taking turns helping me.” His wife, Roselia, started working the night shift, “We had to make drastic changes in our home so it would be safe for Ranulfo to get around. We knew the operation Ranulfo needed was expensive, and we were losing hope.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#Solution#Romans
Hays Daily News

NEW SOLUTIONS FOR OLD CHALLENGES

Life’s mysteries unfold in odd ways, don’t they?. The Wall Street Journal reports that churches by the thousands are signing up for a service to do to us what corporations and other private groups have done for years – select their targets based on specific, revelatory and actionable data that you might have thought was your own darned business.
RELIGION
asapland.com

what is an extraneous solution?

An extraneous solution is a chemical compound that does not participate in the reaction but is present in the solution. It can be a contaminant or an impurity. In analytical chemistry, it is essential to identify and quantify all components in a sample. This includes both the desired species and any extraneous solutions.
CHEMISTRY
Worthington Daily Globe

Letter: What has happened to morals and standards?

What has happened to our way of life today? What has happened to Respect, Responsibility, Patriotism and Christianity in this country and throughout the world?. Let’s focus first on “We the People” for the people. When people enter into government positions, they place their hand on the Good Book, raise their right hand, and swear the oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

The Stress of Caregiving

Caregivers can experience a range of emotions, including sadness, anger, guilt, and anxiety. Caregiving can bring up negative feelings involving family dynamics, which a therapist can help with. Changing one's outlook and letting go of attachment can be healing for caregivers. It is commonly understood that caregiving can be overwhelmingly...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Guardian

Why new year resolutions can just cause you more stress

The evidence for whether new year resolutions are effective is mixed. Make them Smart – specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely – and they can be a spur to effective action. But vaguer resolutions such as “get fit”, “lose weight” or “stop wasting so much time” often conceal a deeper self-criticism that undermines our intentions.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Parents: Set Your New Year's Intentions, Not Resolutions

Many parents have high level of residual anxiety about our physical and emotional well-being as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic. Shift your intentions from the outer world to the inner world of your body and mind, which makes the most lasting impact. Set goals that are achievable on a...
RELATIONSHIPS
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

The Failure in the Dating System

Cheating isn't the only thing that can destroy a relationship. In fact, many times it's the small things that you don't do that end a great bond between two people. These things are usually overlooked due to the hustle and bustle of life, but if you aren't careful, they can change your life forever.
pwrker

The Reality of Relationships with Narcissistic Partners

To make it “work” with a Narcissist you’ll have to accept that you’ll be the only one that is ever emotionally invested in the relationship. You’ll have to accept a fundamental imbalance of love, care, compassion, and empathy and that your needs will always come second to the narcissist’s needs and wants. You will live with an adult toddler and never expect them to “grow up” and take responsibility for their actions. They can’t and they won’t. Ever.
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
utahbusiness.com

The Spectrum Solution is the future of recruiting

When Tina Hazlett founded Spectrum Recruiting Solutions in 2018, times were simpler in many ways. Financial markets were stable, unemployment rates were reasonable, and doing business remotely was not the status quo. Times have certainly changed and companies like hers have either adapted or disappeared. Now as we begin 2022, she is thrilled that the “human factor” is back and bigger than ever in talent acquisition. As she puts it,
ECONOMY
beezzly.com

How to Respond to a Narcissist Text?

Feel like you have been manipulated by a narcissist, but have no idea of what to say in response? We will teach you a couple of tricks!. It is great when you can communicate only with those people who are nice to you and whom you truly enjoy talking to! However, life is a tricky thing, and sometimes we have to stay in touch with those who are far less friendly and sincere.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why and How We Emotionally Distance Ourselves from Others

When interacting with other people, many of us experience some anxiety. Whether it's an introduction to a new person, a chat at the mailbox with a neighbor, or even a dinner with an intimate partner, any degree of self-disclosure can be scary. It can be so intimidating that our unconscious desire to avoid it is powerful enough to sabotage some of these interactions from the moment they begin.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Communication Predicting Divorce With 90% Accuracy

It’s drilled into our heads again and again as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Recently I was studying "the four horsemen" which is a metaphor that was created by over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he was able to identify the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.
HuffingtonPost

5 Mindless Habits That Are Making You More Irritable

Research shows our brains are wired to focus on the negative, and there’s certainly a lot of it in the world right now, giving us plenty of options to ruminate over. Ironically, some of the coping mechanisms we use to distract our mind from these thoughts are often making our mood worse. We end up compounding the problem we subconsciously were trying to solve. Instead of leaning into these mindless behaviors, “we have to think about how to replace them with a higher-value coping skill,” said Susan Zinn, a psychotherapist in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy