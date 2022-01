There’s a lot of hype around the Courtney Barnett show on Saturday, January 22nd at The Palace Theatre so make sure to come out and join in on the fun!. The sun rises and the sun sets. Mow the lawn, and it’ll grow back; cut your fingernails and they’ll grow back too. Weatherboards age; replace them when they rot and admire the way the old ones and the new ones look together. Overcast skies always become blue again, eventually. Things Take Time, Take Time. Living among uncertainty can make you forget that certainty is everywhere, all around us.

