ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch: Mickey Guyton Shares Her Battles With Systemic Racism In Country Music On Facebook Watch Show, ‘Face to Face with Becky G’

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7uQ4_0dcjeG4j00

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Global superstar, actress and activist Becky G released the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show, “Face to Face with Becky G.” She is joined by country singer and multi-Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton who shares her personal experiences confronting racism and sexism in the world of country music as a Black female artist.

Guyton talks to host Becky G about how her destiny in music ultimately found her when meeting Nick Cannon’s DJ, DJ D-Wrek.

“So, really, truly, your destiny finds you. And so of all the places, of all the people, I met this DJ,” Guyton shares on the show. “Like, Nick Cannon’s DJ, DJ D-Wrek. I ran into him and he said, ‘Hey, like, don’t you sing?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I do.’ He goes, ‘Well, what kind of music do you sing?’ This was a hip-hop DJ, okay? So I’m thinking, like, he has no connection to help me. And I was like, ‘Well, I sing country music.’ And he goes, ‘My boy, Julian, has been looking for a Black female country singer.’”

DJ D-Wrek gave her the opportunity to enter rooms she may not have otherwise been afforded. Guyton goes on to share that she began working with Julian Raymond, who eventually introduced her to her management.

“And just like that, I started working with Julian Raymond, who introduced me to my management who managed Keith Urban,” Guyton continues. “And the next thing I know, I’m in Nashville singing at Capitol Records in 2010…And that’s where it all started for me.”

Guyton acknowledges how hard she fights against systemic racism using her music and advocates for change in the industry by breaking down barriers and opening doors for others.

“You know, girls like me and girls like you are put into these boxes, and that’s where we belong. And I had people trying to tell me who I am,” Guyton shares on the episode.

Host Becky G connects with Guyton on her thoughts of being underrepresented or misrepresented in these spaces. Guyton goes on to share how record labels would speak to her about how she identifies.

“‘​​And let’s not bring attention to the fact that you’re Black,” Guyton says. “Like, people already know that. So let’s not talk about that.’ Imagine someone telling you that and what that does to you mentally.”

Guyton shares that she lost herself for a very long time. She discusses how she realized her purpose in the space is to continue to advocate for Black people in country music.

“It is so important for Black people to be in this space because country music did start with Black people,” Guyton shares.  “And if I can’t make it, I need to make sure that Black people are seen and heard in this industry. And I’ve made enough connections that no matter what, like, that’s what I’ll do, and then I found my purpose.”

Be sure to catch the full episode of “Face to Face with Becky G” on Facebook Watch.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Mickey Guyton Addresses 'Pressure' She's Faced for Criticizing Country Music Industry (Exclusive)

Mickey Guyton has been dominating the country music scene for years now. As much as she's been a figure in this industry, she's also been, rightly, critical of it when it comes to how Black artists are treated. During a recent interview with PopCulture.com to promote her Pentatonix collaboration on Cracker Barrel's Sounds of the Season: Together Again, Guyton not only addressed some of the backlash she's received for speaking out in support of fellow Black country music artists, but she also spoke about the "pressure" that's associated with being so vocal about this issue.
MUSIC
Billboard

Mickey Guyton Says She ‘Was in a Really Bad Place’ After Getting Hate Mail for Calling Out Racism & Sexism

Mickey Guyton dives into some serious topics on the new episode of Becky G’s Facebook Watch series Face to Face With Becky G. In the episode titled “Becky G & Mickey Guyton: Battling Systemic Racism in Country Music,” which premieres Tuesday, Jan. 4, Guyton discusses her personal experiences confronting racism and sexism as a Black female artist working in the country music industry.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Anthony Ramos Shares Childhood Memories On “Face To Face With Becky G”

We love a good story about character-building humble beginnings!. This week, the star of “In the Heights” and “Hamilton,” singer-actor Anthony Ramos gets personal with Becky G as they talk about how music has changed their lives. These two superstars explore their personal connections to the power of using music and their artistry as an escape and a form of therapy.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky G
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Keith Urban
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face To Face#Facebook Watch#Racism#Wenn Global#Capitol Records
Glamour

Beyoncé Recorded a Song with Blue Ivy and the Twins for Her Mom's New Talk Show

Warning: this jingle performed by Beyoncé and her children will be stuck in your head for up to twelve hours. Tina Knowles-Lawson, the fashion designer behind the most iconic Destiny's Child ensembles and mom of Beyoncé and Solange, is launching a new Facebook Watch talk show called Talks With Mama Tina. The host shared a new promo from the series on December 21, with the show's theme song sung by none other than the Ivy Park mogul herself.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real World Homecoming' Cast Erupts After Non-Black Housemates Use the N-Word

Tami Roman hasn't been having the easiest ride on The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. The former Basketball Wives star reunited with her MTV co-stars for an experiment special to bring together the seven strangers after nearly three decades to rehash some drama and make peace with old wounds. But she may have bitten off more than she can chew. In the most recent episode, Roman was put in an uncomfortable situation while discussing race relations when the N-word was said by a co-star. Things went from bad to worse as Roman tried her best to explain why no person who is no Black should ever say the word.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

The Heartbreaking Death Of Trisha Yearwood's Former Manager

On December 14, news broke that Ken Kragen, manager of country singer and cooking show host Trisha Yearwood and legendary music group the Bee Gees, died at age 85 due to natural causes, per Variety. In addition to overseeing the careers of many influential artists in the American music scene, Kragen had a key role in organizing the 1985 hit charity single "We Are the World," which included verses by Cyndi Lauper, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, and Bob Dylan.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Did actor Anthony Geary die? Health update as his character exits GH

No, don’t panic actor Anthony Geary did not die, it’s just General Hospital fans getting confused as his iconic character is rumoured to be leaving the soap opera. General Hospital’s beloved character of Luke Spencer is supposedly dead, and this has led to circulating rumours about Anthony Geary, the actor who played Luke for decades. Geary stepped down from the role in 2015 so fans are looking for a health update and want to know what he’s up to nowadays.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
724
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy