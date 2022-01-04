ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAPD investigating string of deadly after-Christmas attacks

By Marie Estrada
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES, (KNX) — Police are investigating a trio of fatal attacks in Los Angeles that happened between Dec. 27 and Sunday. At least two happened along busy streets and a one in a neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Dec. 27, 2021 - Shooting of Benito Garcia
The first attack happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 27, in the 13900 block of Saticoy Street in Pacoima.

LAPD found Benito Garcia, 42, suffering from a gunshot wounded. Garcia, who LAPD said was homeless at the time of the shooting, later died of his injuries on Dec. 30.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was standing on the sidewalk when the suspect, who was involved in a verbal dispute with another man, approached the victim and shot him," LAPD said in a statement . "The shooting appears to have been unprovoked."

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide team at 818-374-9550.

Jan 1, 2022 - Stabbing of Robert James Mosca
The second violent attack happened around 1:35 a.m., near the corner of Sarah Street and Vineland Place. in North Hollywood. LAPD said the victim, 50-year-old Robert James Mosca, was walking with two friends when the suspect approached from behind.

"The suspect and victim became involved in an altercation and the suspect stabbed the victim," LAPD said in statement . Police did not say if the suspect, who ran away, was known to the victim or his friends.

Mosca was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide team at 818-374-9550.

Jan. 2, 2022 - Shooting of Antonio Olmeda
The third attack happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of Vineland Avenue and Strathern Street in Sun Valley. Officers said they found the victim, 62-year-old Antonio Olmeda, unconscious and no longer breathing due to several gunshot wounds.

Olmeda, who was homeless at the time of the shooting, was found by officers lying in his encampment. He was later declared dead at the scene. There is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide team at 818-374-9550.

