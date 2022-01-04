2022 Gator Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Swimmers will learn the latest technique trends for each of the four competitive strokes, as well as starts & turns. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Technique Day Camp is a stroke intensive camp, we will focus on enhancing your swimmer’s technique. Our objective is for every swimmer to leave with a faster more efficient stroke, while at the same time enhancing their love for the sport of swimming. Swimmers will learn the latest technique trends for each of the four competitive strokes, as well as starts & turns. One stroke will be highlighted each day with an emphasis on efficiency & mechanics. Training will occur in each session, with swimmers receiving individual attention & feedback. Campers will receive daily instruction on injury prevention, dry-land training, and NUTRITION FOR COMPETIVE SWIMMING. When they return to their home club or team they will be able to train & compete at a higher level.

