2022 Gator Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

By Gold Medal Mel Stewart
 5 days ago

GATOR SWIM CAMPS are designed to teach swimmers proper technique and provide quality training to swimmers of ALL abilities between 8 and 18 years old. Current photo via Florida Athletics. 2022 Gator Swim Camps. Sign Up Today. The University of Florida GATOR SWIM CAMPS are developmental camps designed to...

WATCH: Ryan Held Goes 29.6 in 75 Swim… Without Fins

Well, we've seen what swimmers can do with fins... and now Olympic champ Ryan Held has shown us what swimmers can do without them. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Well, we’ve seen what swimmers can do with fins… and now Ryan Held has shown us what swimmers can do...
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 1/7/2022

Several youngsters hit the pool for some late 2021/early 2022 swims and scored some new best times. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.
See 3237 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,637 Swim Jobs. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might...
Butterflyer Harrison Ranier Makes Verbal Commitment to Auburn Tigers

U.S. Open qualifier Harrison Ranier from Sailfish Aquatics in North Carolina will swim for the Auburn Tigers beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Current photo via Harrison Ranier. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in...
Sign Up Today To Get New Year’s Discount On Crux Climbing Center

Lydia Huelskamp of Crux Climbing Center joined Studio 512 to talk about the benefits of indoor climbing, and who can take part. Crux encourages people: climbing is doable at almost any age! Kiddos as young as two can start with mats and pads, and kids as young as 5 can wear harnesses and climb on Crux’s bouldering walls. Crux has plenty of instructors and trainers available to make sure everyone stays safe.
Wellesley (and beyond) summer camp listings—sign up now

SPONSORED CONTENT: Thanks to the LINX Companies, provider of premier summer day camp experiences to the greater Boston area, for their swell sponsorship of The Swellesley Report’s Summer Camps page. LINX Camps creates fun, exciting, inspiring experiences for kids and teens through high quality programming in an emotionally safe environment led by extraordinary staff. The LINX Camps team offers attentive customer service and convenience-focused amenities to support the needs of parents and families. REGISTER HERE.
2022 Ocean State Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

Swimmers will learn the latest technique trends for each of the four competitive strokes, as well as starts & turns. Current photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Technique Day Camp is a stroke intensive camp, we will focus on enhancing your swimmer’s technique. Our objective is for every swimmer to leave with a faster more efficient stroke, while at the same time enhancing their love for the sport of swimming. Swimmers will learn the latest technique trends for each of the four competitive strokes, as well as starts & turns. One stroke will be highlighted each day with an emphasis on efficiency & mechanics. Training will occur in each session, with swimmers receiving individual attention & feedback. Campers will receive daily instruction on injury prevention, dry-land training, and NUTRITION FOR COMPETIVE SWIMMING. When they return to their home club or team they will be able to train & compete at a higher level.
