RXR Realty and TF Cornerstone are inching closer to their goal of building a new supertall in Midtown East after securing the approval of the New York City Council. The approval paves the way for the two companies to build a 1,575-foot-tall building to replace the Grand Hyatt at 109 East 42nd St., Bloomberg reports. Dubbed 175 Park Ave., the developers are planning a mixed-use building with more than 2.1M SF of offices and a 500-room Grand Hyatt hotel, as well as 10K SF of open-air public space and 43K SF of retail.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO