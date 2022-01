The promise of online wills is undeniable. Online programs offer people an easy way to write their wills. Online templates can be completed anywhere, at any time. There is no office appointment, no indiscreet questions from a lawyer about who is getting what. You don’t have to leave home and you don’t even have to get dressed. I’m a law professor who teaches will and trusts, and I have no doubt that online wills are the wave of the future. I bought stock in the online will preparation company LegalZoom when it made its market debut on June 30, 2021....

