Joe Masters

By County Line
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Joe Masters, 70, on January 1, 2022. He lived quietly and humbly, and the family takes great comfort in knowing that he is now at peace. Joe was born to Fred and Geraldine (Ford) Masters and was the...

antrimreview.net

Todd Andrew Wilcox

Todd Andrew Wilcox, 55, of Elburn, IL and Bellaire, MI, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Todd was born Feb. 1, 1966, in Worcester, MA, the son of Terry Lee and Susie E. (Jacobs) Wilcox. Todd was a self-starter in all areas of his life. He launched a lawn-mowing business...
BELLAIRE, MI
Duxbury Clipper

Kevin McShane, 84

Kevin McShane, 84, died peacefully in his home in Duxbury on Dec. 22. He had Parkinson’s disease. Chris tine Lintz McShane, his wife of 47 years, was with him. Kevin was born in Yonkers, New York, on Nov. 14, 1937, the son of Mary Jane Ryan McShane and Thomas P. McShane. He attended St. Denis Elementary School and Charles E. Gorton High School in Yonkers. A member of the United States Army Reserve, his college years were interrupted by a call to active duty in 1961-1962. After a stint at the State University of New York at Albany, he graduated from Manhattan College in 1964 and received an MS from the School of Library Service, Columbia University, in 1968.
DUXBURY, MA
theprogressortimes.com

Joe Sowers

Joe P. Sowers, 47, of Tiffin, died at 10:27 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo. He was born on Jan. 17, 1974, in Upper Sandusky, to Robert and Marjorie (Lucius) Sowers. His father is deceased and his mother survives in rural Sycamore. Surviving...
TIFFIN, OH
fernandinaobserver.com

Roger Moore remembered . . .

Just shy of 97, Roger Moore died Friday, December 31, at Osprey Village. He leaves a legacy of compassion, curiosity and accomplishment. As a photographer of merit, he went beyond images to capture their essence. Roger was born in Buffalo, New York and graduated from High School in 1943. Ever...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
merrillfotonews.com

Letters to the Editor

The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Merrill Foto News, its publishers, Editor, or staff. Correction: In her Letter to the Editor published in the Dec. 23, 2021, edition of the Foto News, Gail Westberg of Merrill listed the date of the tornado as Oct. 29. That was an error. She meant to say the tornado occurred on July 29, 2021.
MERRILL, WI
The City of Malden (Official)

Babe Ruth Coaches Honored

Mayor Gary Christenson recently attended the Annual Babe Ruth Baseball League Banquet and along with the incomparable Bob Rotondi congratulated several League coaches who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to mentoring Malden’s youth. Deano Summers has coached for over 30 years while Andy Scarano and Paul Maccioli each have dedicated over 20 years. The Mayor presented each of them with a citation in honor of their years of dedication to the League.
MALDEN, MA
FingerLakes1.com

FLCC names 464 students to Dean’s list

Finger Lakes Community College announces the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Four hundred and sixty-four students earned this honor. To be eligible for the FLCC fall dean’s list, full-time students enrolled in a degree or certificate program must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and have completed 12 or more credit hours. Part-time students are included in the spring dean’s list.
COLLEGES

