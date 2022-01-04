Joe Masters

Kevin McShane, 84, died peacefully in his home in Duxbury on Dec. 22. He had Parkinson’s disease. Chris tine Lintz McShane, his wife of 47 years, was with him. Kevin was born in Yonkers, New York, on Nov. 14, 1937, the son of Mary Jane Ryan McShane and Thomas P. McShane. He attended St. Denis Elementary School and Charles E. Gorton High School in Yonkers. A member of the United States Army Reserve, his college years were interrupted by a call to active duty in 1961-1962. After a stint at the State University of New York at Albany, he graduated from Manhattan College in 1964 and received an MS from the School of Library Service, Columbia University, in 1968.

DUXBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO