8 Non-Alcoholic Drinks to Make Dry January More Manageable

Fueled by a drive to fill a glaring void in the marketplace for the unmet fashion needs of women like herself, along with her deep desire to keep up-to-date in flattering and age-appropriate clothing, Caren Lettiere created Democracy Clothing. Founded as a denim-based and casual lifestyle collection best known for its innovative "Ab" Solution jeans and pants with fit technology, Democracy embraces women of all shapes and sizes, providing them with confidence-building, modern clothing that fits their bodies (and wallets). Almost immediately before the pandemic, Democracy launched a shoppable e-commerce site to facilitate a closer connection to the label's loyal customers. Today, Lettiere is leading a dynamic team through a period of tremendous growth.
Comments / 0