Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Prince Andrew’s eyebrow-raising claims about being medically unable to sweat might be put to the test following new court filings by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accuses him of sexually abusing her when she was 17. Giuffre has spoken publicly about being trafficked by now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager. Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Epstein in 2009, and in a 2014 filing, accused Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her to the Prince Andrew at least three times in 2001. She described Prince Andrew as sweaty during one of the alleged encounters. In a bizarre 2019 interview with the BBC, Prince Andrew denied those allegations, claiming that he was incapable of sweating due to an obscure injury. In new filings, Giuffre’s legal team has demanded documents related to Prince Andrew’s alleged medical condition, as well as any travel on Epstein’s infamous private jet. The royal’s legal team has indicated that they will fight the request, calling it a “harassing” bid for “confidential and private information.”

