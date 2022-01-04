ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge to rule on Prince Andrew case dismissal suit

Daily Gate City
 1 day ago

A judge was mostly dismissive Tuesday of oral arguments by a lawyer for Prince...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

enstarz.com

[BREAKING] Prince Andrew's Team Found CRITICAL Evidence Against Virginia Giuffre; Files New Motion to Dismiss Civil Case

Prince Andrew's team saw some light after a 2009 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein emerged. Giuffre pulled Prince Andrew down when she alleged that Epstein trafficked and forced her to have lascivious activities with the late trafficker's friends, including the royal prince. She also claimed Prince Andrew knew she was only 17 at that time, but he has since denied her allegations.
POLITICS
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Prince Andrew, Holmes, Joe Exotic

Document Prince Andrew claims prevents lawsuit is released; US jury finds former Theranos CEO guilty of fraud; Judge sets date for "Tiger King" Joe Exotic resentencing. (Jan. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9dc3a4b243104423bc0d3ba9e81b2a19.
WORLD
TODAY.com

Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue Virginia Giuffre’s settlement should protect him

Newly unsealed court documents from 2009 show Virginia Giuffre agreed to drop sexual assault lawsuit against late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in exchange for $500,000. The papers also show Giuffre agreed not to sue "any other person or entity who could have been included as a potential defendant,” which Prince Andrew’s lawyers argue should protect him even though he’s not mentioned by name in the settlement. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.Jan. 4, 2022.
LAW
Prince Andrew
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Accuser Files for Evidence of Ability to Sweat

Prince Andrew’s eyebrow-raising claims about being medically unable to sweat might be put to the test following new court filings by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who accuses him of sexually abusing her when she was 17. Giuffre has spoken publicly about being trafficked by now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was a teenager. Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Epstein in 2009, and in a 2014 filing, accused Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her to the Prince Andrew at least three times in 2001. She described Prince Andrew as sweaty during one of the alleged encounters. In a bizarre 2019 interview with the BBC, Prince Andrew denied those allegations, claiming that he was incapable of sweating due to an obscure injury. In new filings, Giuffre’s legal team has demanded documents related to Prince Andrew’s alleged medical condition, as well as any travel on Epstein’s infamous private jet. The royal’s legal team has indicated that they will fight the request, calling it a “harassing” bid for “confidential and private information.”
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Prince Andrew Trying Hard To Clean His Name By Making Unbelievable Attempt Against Virginia Giuffre's Case

Prince Andrew tried to clean his name again and free himself from the civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. Instead of becoming a big help to Queen Elizabeth II amid the royal family's crises, Prince Andrew became a headache after being embroiled in a shocking civil lawsuit filed by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The woman filed the case in a New York-based federal court earlier this year to seek unspecified damages.
POLITICS
Marie Claire

Meghan Markle May Be a Witness in Prince Andrew’s Civil Suit

Prince Andrew’s civil suit, stemming from the royal's alleged friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and brought by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses Andrew of sexual impropriety when she was 17 years old, has already had major repercussions for the royal family. Prince Charles and Prince William are reportedly united in their decision to keep Andrew from rejoining his royal duties, and simultaneously worried about how the case will affect the Queen. It’s also impacting the royals’ image with the public, demonstrated by the anonymous woman bashing on Prince Andrew’s window just last week, and the phrase “Abolish the Monarchy” trending on Twitter in the wake of news of the suit.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
Daily Beast

Prince Andrew Faces the Week That Could Destroy Him

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday. No sweat. A crucial week for Prince Andrew lies ahead. Monday will see Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s...
CELEBRITIES
abc17news.com

Prince Andrew’s accuser insists she’s a US resident

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the woman who says Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 insist that she’s a U.S. resident even though the prince’s lawyers say otherwise. Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed their response late Thursday to papers earlier this week in which Andrew’s lawyers say she’s really living in Australia. Lawyers for the prince say the lawsuit she filed earlier this year should not proceed until it is determined whether she is qualified by residency to file the U.S. lawsuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Meghan Markle to receive ‘substantial amount’ from Mail on Sunday following copyright and privacy win

The Duchess of Sussex will receive a “substantial amount” in damages from The Mail on Sunday following her win in the long-running copyright and privacy cases against the publication and Mail Online.In August 2018, Meghan Markle sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), which owns The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter she had written to her father, Thomas Markle.Meghan won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial.At the time, Meghan said she had been the face of “deception,...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

Some Capitol police have complained that Sergeant Harry Dunn has made January 6 "all about race." Dunn tearfully recounted being called the N-word during a July testimony before the January 6 committee. Some officers' outspokenness about Trump has revealed other divisions within the Capitol police. In the wake of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

