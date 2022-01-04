Get “My First Library Card”

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMcAllen Public Library invites parents to kick off the new year by accessing a world of fun, entertainment, and information with the “My First Library Card.”. Library Director Kate Horan encourages parents...

mysouthlakenews.com

Southlake Public Library is Getting New Carpet!

The Southlake Public Library is undergoing a makeover!. Starting Monday, January 3 through Saturday, January 15, contractors will install new carpet throughout the facility. Customers will not be able to check out books or use the library during this time. Materials currently checked out will not be due while the...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
theadvocate.com

Lafayette gets first mini art gallery: It's like a little free library, but for art

The first of four planned mini art galleries in Lafayette has gone up at Moncus Park ahead of the Jan. 1 opening. The new mini art gallery, which artist Bob Borel proposed as part of a local art grant, operates like a little free library. Instead of swapping books in the decorated, weather-proof box, however, people are encouraged to swap tiny pieces of art.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

The Library is More Than Just a Thing

Promoting a book can be difficult, especially if you don’t want to spend a whole bunch of money, so it is understandable why some authors decide to give out promotional copies. Not only do these copies help reach new readers, but they can also help an author get reviews, if they are promoted in the right place.
bookriot.com

The Most Popular Books in U.S. Libraries in 2021

A Quartz survey reached out to U.S. public libraries for their most checked out titles of the year. 14 responded from across the country, including Seattle, Portland, Denver, San Antonio, Nashville, New York, and Baltimore. Unsurprisingly, ebooks saw a surge in popularity this year, but that continues a trend of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Searching For My Ideal Number Of Library Books

A long-time believer in the magic of libraries, I consider myself lucky to have spent quality time with handfuls of the literary wonderlands. From my maternal hometown’s main branch with the high ceilings to my current branch with the pink camellias out front, I find and frequent my local library in every city of mine. When I move, I remain on mailing lists and grin whenever I receive updates from ex-branches. Sentimental, I never trash those old library cards. Like old photos, I gaze at them, my life’s beloved flotsam.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Beast

To Get Into this Stunning Hidden Library You’ll Need to Read a Book

It’s easy to miss the Archiginnasio, lost as it is amidst the earthen red labyrinth of porticoes, churches, and Renaissance palazzi that make up Bologna’s sprawling centro storico. But follow the arcaded street left of the Basilica of San Petronio until you reach a gap in the porticoes where a passage leads inwards to a wide courtyard. This is the unassuming entrance to one of Italy’s greatest libraries, and the latest selection for Beast Travel’s once a month series on the World’s Most Beautiful Libraries.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mesabi Tribune

Chisholm woman wins ALS library card design contest

MOUNTAIN IRON – The Arrowhead Library System has announced the winner of its 2021 library card design contest. The new ALS library card, featuring artwork of Ramona Wickstrom, a KiGong instructor and retired substitute high school teacher from Chisholm. Wickstrom’s award winning submission is an original watercolor, featuring a modern computer along with traditional library books. ...
CHISHOLM, MN
Spotlight News

Guilderland Public Library news: Winter Reading Challenge

January kicks off a new year, and the 5th Annual Winter Reading Challenge for all ages, sponsored by Lerner Publishing.  Our goal is to read 3,000 books and win prizes for all to enjoy.  This year’s theme is Read for a Better World, encouraging readers of all ages to explore diversity, empathy, and positive action […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
TIME

The 10 Best Fiction Books of 2021

The year 2021 was poised to be a great one for established, fan-favorite authors. We were blessed with new work from a buzzy roster of titans, from Colson Whitehead to Lauren Groff to Kazuo Ishiguro . But while they, along with several others, did not disappoint (see TIME’s list of the 100 Must-Read Books of 2021 ), it was debut authors who truly shined. In an industry that has long been criticized for exclusion—and where it’s increasingly difficult to break out from the crowd—a crop of bright new voices rose to the top. From Anthony Veasna So to Torrey Peters to Jocelyn Nicole Johnson and more, these writers introduced themselves to the world with fiction that surprised us, challenged our perspectives and kept us fulfilled. Here, the top 10 fiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Williamson Source

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theeverygirl.com

I Read Nearly 200 Books in 2021—Here Are 10 I Recommend

Are you looking for a few more books to round out your 2021 reading? Or maybe you’ve already set some reading goals for yourself in 2022 and need a few titles to get excited about. In any case, I read quite a few books this year, and today I’m sharing 10 titles I can’t stop thinking about. From graphic novels and romance to memoirs and cookbooks (yes, cookbooks!), I feel pretty confident every reader can find something on this list to interest them.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

All of Amazon's bestselling books for 2021

Amazon has revealed its list of bestselling and most-read books of 2021 and it's full of incredible fiction and non-fiction reads. Award-winning books from 2020 dominate this year's fiction charts with Matt Haig’s award-winning book, The Midnight Library, scoring the top spot and Delia Owens’ coming-of-age story, Where the Crawdads Sing, which is now being turned into a film by Reese Witherspoon, following closely behind.
RECIPES
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Refinery29

R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This January

When things look increasingly scary outside, many people turn to tried and true coping mechanisms to get them through. For some that includes curling up under a blanket with a warm drink, for others it means getting outside into nature and for others still it's being whisked away on a journey through the power of a good book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Bestselling books 2021: The most purchased books we covered

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Books keep us company at home, at the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
akbizmag.com

Alutiiq Legends Book Published

The Alutiiq Museum has released Unigkuat—Kodiak Alutiiq Legends, a book featuring sixty-two traditional tales from the Kodiak Archipelago. The 279-page paperback compiled by Dehrich Chya and Amy F. Steffian presents Alutiiq tales from sources dating from the eighteenth century to 2005. The legends talk about the creation of the world and the cosmos, the exploits of heroes, and the wisdom of shamans, spirits, and animals—all while providing lessons about proper living. Unigkuat is the first publication of its kind for the Kodiak region.
KODIAK, AK
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Readers recommend 2021's best books and explain how their reading habits changed

If 2020 was a time to read science fiction about population-decimating viruses and explanatory books about systemic racism, this year, for many people, was about finding solace in the written word. When we published our special section on the year's best books, we asked readers to weigh in, both on the books they most cherished in 2021, and on how their reading habits changed. Here are some of the takeaways.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

