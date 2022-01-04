ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1722 Antler Lane

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'll love this easy-to-maintain 3BR/2BA Rancher in Finksburg! This home sits on a Corner Lot and is just over a Half Acre. Upstairs you'll find gleaming wood floors, 3...

3216 Gobel Ave

Westside 2 bedroom available - Property Id: 811555. This 850 square foot multi family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. This home is located on Gobel Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Hardwood Floors, Onsite Laundry, Updated Kitchen and all available now!. ***Vouchers Welcome! ***. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3216-gobel-ave-cincinnati-oh/811555. Property Id...
CINCINNATI, OH
6515 Dundee Dr , #238

Welcome home to a beautifully maintained Reservoir Ridge end unit townhouse in Eldersburg! Come enjoy this small town with all the conveniences you love. Walk into an open concept living room w/ tons of natural light from the bay window and kitchen with SS appliances, Granite countertops, Kitchen Island. The under cabinet lighting with dimmers and the back splash really make this kitchen POP! Imagine entertaining on this level along with a half bath for your guests. Head on upstairs to two large bedrooms and the first full bathroom. The washer and dryer are conveniently located on the bedroom level. Head on upstairs to your Primary oasis. The oversized suite has it all. An ensuite bathroom with soaking tub & separate shower, and double vanity. Huge walk-in closet and enough space to fit the biggest of king beds! Custom plantation blinds. Condo fees include reserved 2 parking spots parking right in front of the unit. Community Pool, Sidewalks, water, sewer, trash, lawn maintenance and exterior building maintenance. Close to shopping and restaurants (Walking Distance), Major routes, Patapsco Park, Piney Ridge Park / Pond, Liberty Reservoir. UPDATES*Carpet March 2020, Ceiling fan main level, under cabinet lighting with dimmer and backsplash. This home has it all. Imagine calling this your home.
17 Cedar Drive

Rare opportunity - No HOA, over 1 acre of property surrounded by woods. You will love the private winding driveway leading to this custom 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home plus walk out basement and many upgrades! This home offers a serene wooded lot, screened in back porch to view the wildlife, oversized 2 car garage (tandem 4 car), enormous separate workshop building w/ electricity & pellet stove, plus addtl storage shed. The siding & gutters are NEW in 2020. Main level has wide plank wood floors and an open floorplan with an enormous living room, formal dining room, the kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upper level has 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms plus a bonus play room with vaulted ceilings and tons of storage space. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet + addtl closet, primary bathroom has dual vanity, Laundry is located on bedroom level, Lower level walk-out basement is newly remodeled with a potential 5th bedroom space, full bathroom with a gorgeous marble rain shower and luxury tile, separate office/game room with limestone fireplace, wine fridge, and a gym!
1311 S Street NW

$10K Closing Credit to Buyer at Settlement! Full of historic details and updated with modern conveniences, this 4-story row home offers chic, yet comfortable city living.1311 S Street NW opens to the original staircase, soaring ceilings, and big beautiful windows dressed in custom shutters. Sunlight pours into the large formal living room that is centered by a recently restored fireplace. The living room flows wonderfully into the dining room and kitchen. Timeless cabinetry, abundant storage, quartz countertops, and high-end appliances fill the kitchen and island. Step out of the kitchen++-+G+G+G+Gs French doors to the back deck and yard. It++-+G+G+G+Gs the perfect spot to enjoy a Fall evening. Up one level is the expansive primary suite. Complete with a gracious sitting area, spacious closets, a large en-suite bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower, and a home office or reading nook. It++-+G+G+G+Gs is your oasis at home. A half-bath and conveniently located laundry are also just down the hall on this level.On the top level find two more graciously sized bedrooms, a full bath, and a second home office. Don++-+G+G+G+Gt need another bedroom, make one a family/theater room for late night gatherings over a great movie.The lower level offers the perfect au-pair or guest suite. A living room, bedroom, kitchen, full bath, multiple closets, and front and rear access make it super convenient. If you need a work-out room or yoga studio, this level is just perfect. A garage at the back of the property offers parking for one car and storage. It++-+G+G+G+Gs possible to park another car on the pad outside the garage door as well. Home to trendy restaurants, vibrant bars, and unique shopping, Logan Circle is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods to live in. Walk to a show at Studio Theater, sample draft beers at Garden District, take a culinary trip to Paris via Le Diplomate, find perfect home accessories at Mitchell+Gold or Miss Pixie++-+G+G+G+Gs, grab wine for dinner at Cork, find all of your grocery needs at Whole Foods & Trader Joe++-+G+G+G+Gs, and more. Close to many bus routes and both the Shaw and Mt Vernon Metro Stations; commuting is easy.Sellers reserve the right to take any offer at any time.
1107 Reserve Champion Drive

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY JANUARY 8TH AND 9TH 1:00 - 3:00. Spectacular end unit townhome - Larger than most single-family homes, over 4400 sq ft! Shows like a model! Tons of windows for lots of natural light! Four large bedrooms and a large den! Updated living and entertaining spaces featuring new crystal fixtures, updated appliances, new wide plank floors, a built-in wine fridge, and a gym on the lower level with new wall-to-wall mirrors! There is a studio apartment above the garage! Perfect for multi-generational families, a teenager, or rent it out! To top it off, this house already has the wiring for EV charging! Enjoy all of the King Farm amenities, including pool, recreation, and dog park - not to mention the highly reviewed restaurants! So close to Metro! This home checks ALL of the boxes! Take a look at the interactive floorplan - click the video icon to see the floorplan, photos and dimensions!
12709 Correen Hills Drive

Bright and beautiful 2 level patio home featuring 4bed/2 full bath in highly sought after Braemar! Spacious and open floor plan boasts new paint, 2 story foyer/vaulted ceilings, gleaming hard wood floors. Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel stove, new high-end dishwasher and breakfast bar. A/C replaced in 2017. 1 bedroom/full bath on main level perfect for an in-law suite or home office. 3 large and spacious rooms on upper level. New washer/dryer! Fenced side patio and 1 car garage. HOA fee includes basic cable and internet. Located next to Minnieland daycare school and minutes to Safeway, shops and restaurants!
5050 Bristle Cone Circle

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome located in Hollywoods. Large eat in kitchen with a slider to the fenced back yard. All pergo flooring on the main level. Master bedroom has a walk in closet plus an entrance to the upper level bath. The lower level features a family room & a laundry/storage area. The HVAC was replaced in 2020 & the water heater in 2019. It is an easy commute to APG & easy access to I-95.
2240 Riding Crop Way

Beautiful and Updated!! Updates in 2021 : New HVAC both interior and exterior, Fresh Painting, New Granite kitchen counter top, New Dishwasher & clothes washer, New Carpet at basement, & Updates in bathrooms. Replacement of Windows and Doors (2017). Roof replacement (2014). Freshly painted deck off kitchen. Updated kitchen and beautiful ceramic tile floor. Gleaming hardwood floor in living room and laminate floors on upper level bedrooms and stairs. Flat & Fenced backyard. Great location with easy access to I-695, 95, & 70. Close to US Social Security Office & several hospitals. Please park at 2 assigned parking lots with #2240 in front of the house. Facial masks are required when you enter the house and please remove shoes or wear shoe booties provided. Only 2 adult decision makers and your agent are allowed for viewing.
7890 Trafalgar Place

Gorgeous colonial in sought-after Waterloo South. Three levels of sheer perfection with attention to detail at every turn. The main level features multiple living spaces with a light-filled family room, living/dining rooms, music room/library, sunroom/office, beautifully remodeled kitchen, mud room and laundry room. The upper level has an expansive master suite and beautiful spa-like bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, both of which have been remodeled. The lower level has numerous possibilities for separate living space with a large family room, bedroom, full bath and lots of storage. The lower level family room has a brick fireplace and doors leading to a patio overlooking the back yard which is perfect for outdoor living with woods across the back for privacy. The 3 car, side-load garage has built-ins for tool storage and room for a small workshop area. This exceptional home was featured in the 2018 July/August issue of Home and Design magazine! Located within walking distance of the WARF, just minutes to Old Town Warrenton, with high speed Xfinity internet, it has everything you could hope for in a home!
12135 Mcdonalds Lane

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable Split Level, Spacious Kitchen, New Custom Paint, New Flooring, Spacious Bedrooms, Updates in Bathrooms, In-Ground Pool, Deck, Storage Shed, Private 3.69 Acre Lot, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS,...
4003 Anthony Highway

Well maintained 3 bedroom bi-level across the street from #7 fairway at Penn National Founders Course.Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Hardwood floors in living room, bedrooms and dining area. Main level has all new windows and sliding glass door. 24 X 12 covered rear porch off dining area. Lower level has a family room with beautiful mountain stone fireplace and a rec room area with lots of space for the kids to play. Separate laundry room and half bath. Nice size storageroom. Fenced rear yard and huge concrete patio area. NEW ROOF.
34 Norman Allen Street

Charming 2-story home in the desired community of Holly Hall Terrace! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been well maintained and is move-in ready! Main level offers ample space in the living and dining area. Natural gas runs the fireplace, hot water heater, stove, heat and dryer, which makes it very cost effective. Kitchen has a built-in microwave, gas cooking, refrigerator and dishwasher, with brand new laminate flooring. Upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Neutral colors throughout home. Access door from the kitchen or garage leads you out to a nice, open back yard that is perfect for entertaining. This one won't last long, call for your personal showing today. Welcome home!
10608 Manor Court

Plenty of room to grow in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 4 levels! Walk into a light and bright main level with wood floors in the living room and dining room. Living room includes large window and easily flows into the dining room with center chandelier. The eat in kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances including french door refrigerator with ice maker. Walk down to the family room with cozy brick fireplace and door to the yard. The basement is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes new plush carpeting. All four bedrooms include closets and fresh hardwood floors. There is plenty of space for parking with the attached 1 car garage and attached 2 car carport and driveway. Easily entertain in the warmer months on your almost 1 acre property. Easy access shopping and dining.
303 Cranberry Court

Looking for a home in a Quiet age restricted Community with No yard maintenance for you to do - Check out this 2-bedroom 2 bath home located in Cross Creek Village. You'll enjoy cooking in your spacious Bright Sunny kitchen with plenty of room for table and chairs. The Open Floorplan has a Dining Area and Large Family Room with ceiling fans, gas fireplace and wood laminate flooring throughout. Enjoy your enclosed Summer Porch that opens up to a private fenced courtyard. The Primary Suite has a large walk in closet and Private bath. A Second Bedroom and hall bath make it easy for overnight guests. The garage with indoor entrance makes it easy to bring in the groceries on a rainy day. Schedule your own personal showing today!
638 N Armistead Street

Stunning 3-level townhouse-style condo with over 2500 square feet of living space! PLUS your own private patio! MUCH larger than many townhouses in the area. Eat-in kitchen has been beautifully renovated to include top of the line granite with upgraded edging, solid wood 42+-+G+- cabinets featuring soft-close doors and pull-out drawers for easy access, stainless steel appliances including a double oven, ceiling fan, and a custom glass pocket door. Dining Room has been opened to the entry to enhance the spacious and bright space while wainscotting adds to the elegance. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. HUGE Living Room. This home is perfect for entertaining! Freshly painted throughout. Three large bedrooms all have ceiling fans and upgraded closet doors. Both bathrooms have also been tastefully renovated with neutral stone tile. The lower-level is a must see with a fully walk out basement! Large rec room with a wood burning fireplace and wet bar, bonus room next to a full bathroom that would be great for an office or overnight guests, large utility space with a kitchenette and tons of storage! Enclosed private patio surrounded by greenery is a peaceful oasis; great for enjoying your morning coffee, reading a book, or gathering with friends and family. The options are endless in this house! This location is a commuter+-+G+Gs dream! Just off 395, you+-+G+Gre minutes to Mark Center, Pentagon, Amazon HQ2, Downtown DC, Arlington, Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria, Fort Belvoir, and anywhere else you+-+G+Gd want to be! Don+-+G+Gt want to drive? That+-+G+Gs fine too! There+-+G+Gs a METRO bus stop at the front of the community! And when you+-+G+Gre not working, take advantage of being near bike and nature trails, and shopping and dining at places like Starbucks, Total Wine, Yamazato, Valentino+-+G+Gs Pizzeria, Five Below, Marshalls, Giant, and more! Includes one reserved parking spot, two passes for extended guest stays, AND plenty of visitor parking (in any unnumbered space). Unbelievable value for the space and location! Welcome HOME!
18389 Dry Run Road W

5+/- acre farmette near Dry Run. Spacious 2 story house with open floor plan. Outbuildings include barn and commercial style shop with dock. Buildings do not have electric service but electric is available at corner of property. Property has well with air powered pump and on site septic. Nice rural setting.
658 Mission Road

One Level Living. Nice open floor plan. Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath rancher on +Acres. New kitchen, flooring and paint. Water treatment system in place. Very nice back deck and ramp installed on the front for handicap accessibility. Shed included. No HOA! Easy access to Maryland and Virginia. Call for your private showing this one won't last long!
2910 Wetherburn Court

Super cute and well maintained townhouse! HVAC (both inside and outside) and roof replaced in 2017! Remodeled, open kitchen with newer white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Stackable washer and dryer! Luxury vinyl plank flooring on entire main level! Crown and chair moldings! Sliding glass door to wooden deck, two attached secured storage closets, as well as a shed! Upstairs features owner's bedroom with fan, two additional good size bedrooms and a linen closet! Full bath with luxury vinyl plank flooring, large vanity and tiled tub surround! Fully fenced, both front and back!
374 Rockford Drive,

374 Rockford 3BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our beautiful NEWLY Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in West Hamilton! There is new flooring, freshly painted, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, separate dining, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, central air, patio, storage shed, on and off street parking, a carport, and a large yard!
1917 Polo Rd

4 Bed 3.5 Bath home on Polo Road with old feel charm and modern touches - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath home on Polo Road with old feel charm and modern touches. Across the street from Speas Elementary school. Convenient to Reynolda Road, Silas Creek, Robinhood Road, shopping, restaurants and more! Kitchen comes with granite counter tops, all major appliances, gas stove and farm house kitchen sink. Inside off of the front door is a 1 bed 1 bath in-law suite with it's own washer and dryer and living space. Grand staircase, tall ceilings, additional sunroom, 2 car attached garage and mud room. Primary bedroom on upper level has washer and dyer in the spacious closet with built in organizers.
