ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

4008 Southern Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleREAL ESTATE AUCTION featuring ON SITE and SIMULCAST ONLINE Bidding! Online Bidding Opens - Monday, January 31, 2022. Live On Site Auction - Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Open House @ 1PM. List price is opening bid...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
thexunewswire.com

3216 Gobel Ave

Westside 2 bedroom available - Property Id: 811555. This 850 square foot multi family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. This home is located on Gobel Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Hardwood Floors, Onsite Laundry, Updated Kitchen and all available now!. ***Vouchers Welcome! ***. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3216-gobel-ave-cincinnati-oh/811555. Property Id...
CINCINNATI, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2910 Wetherburn Court

Super cute and well maintained townhouse! HVAC (both inside and outside) and roof replaced in 2017! Remodeled, open kitchen with newer white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Stackable washer and dryer! Luxury vinyl plank flooring on entire main level! Crown and chair moldings! Sliding glass door to wooden deck, two attached secured storage closets, as well as a shed! Upstairs features owner's bedroom with fan, two additional good size bedrooms and a linen closet! Full bath with luxury vinyl plank flooring, large vanity and tiled tub surround! Fully fenced, both front and back!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3419 Kenyon Avenue

OPPORTUNITY to own a 2 bedroom 1 bath BRICK front townhome in Belair/Edison with a rarely found garage in the neighborhood * Being sold As Is. Listing courtesy of Exp Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Housing List#Simulcast#House#A J Billig Company#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4117 71ST Avenue

What a Dream Home !!! This exquisite 4BR/2BA Cape Cod with a Den is ready for you. Huge corner lot with all the perks. Honey stop the car, this is the property you've been looking for. This property features Hardwood floors in the main area, wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms, den area with potential. This home is located in a Great Community conviently located for all modes of travel and shopping right at your finger tips.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

00 Seminole Trl

Beautiful parcel off of Rt 29 Seminole Trail just north of McDonalds. 7.8 acres. Right-of-Way is located to the right of the County Office Building. Property Backs up to Rt 29. Listing courtesy of Nest Realty Group. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5050 Bristle Cone Circle

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome located in Hollywoods. Large eat in kitchen with a slider to the fenced back yard. All pergo flooring on the main level. Master bedroom has a walk in closet plus an entrance to the upper level bath. The lower level features a family room & a laundry/storage area. The HVAC was replaced in 2020 & the water heater in 2019. It is an easy commute to APG & easy access to I-95.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

815 52ND Street NE

Price to Sell Fast!+G+-Updated 3 Level Brick Semi-Detached Townhouse with Driveway. Spacious Updated Kitchen with GRANITE Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, New Custom Paint, New Flooring, Updates in Bathrooms, Spacious Bedrooms, New Roof, HVAC and Much More!!+G+-Mins to Minnesota Ave and Deanwood Metro Stations, I-295, I-95 and Aquatic Gardens. Close to Downtown DC, Restaurants, Shopping and Much More! Hurry This Will Not Last!
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18389 Dry Run Road W

5+/- acre farmette near Dry Run. Spacious 2 story house with open floor plan. Outbuildings include barn and commercial style shop with dock. Buildings do not have electric service but electric is available at corner of property. Property has well with air powered pump and on site septic. Nice rural setting.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

68 Audie Lane

Always wanted a cabin in the woods? This home is perfect for you. From the large cozy fireplace to the huge back porch this home is where you can put your feet up and get away from it all. Enjoy all the beautiful scenery and privacy this home has to offer only a few minutes from Northern Virginia. Take advantage of the community lake, nearby public river access, and hiking trails. All on a large corner lot with endless possibilities.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1116 Cedarcliff Drive

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable 2 Level Brick Front Rambler with Finished Basement, Spacious Updated Kitchen with QUARTZ Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, New Custom Paint, Updates in Bathrooms, Enclosed Sunroom, Much More!! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3751 Timahoe Circle

Bright and Open Brick Front Townhome offering an open floor plan with 3 beds / 2 full baths. This home offers hardwood floors on the main level, updated kitchen to include newer cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers 3 beds, cathedral ceilings and an updated full bath. The lower level is fully finished to include a full bath and a brick wood burning fireplace - offering another level to enjoy. The lower level also offers a full utility/laundry room with a laundry tub and plenty of room for storage. The back exterior provides a concrete patio for entertaining as well as a fenced yard and shed. This home is awaiting your arrival!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8618 Chelsea Bridge Way

This one won't last long- Renovated End of Group in "Wellington Valley" with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths - New Roof- Fresh paint- New carpets on stairs-Open Living Room & Dining Room with sliding doors Out To The Spacious Deck with built in seating-and steps down to the spacious backyard and common area.- Remodeled Kitchen - updated lighting,, Stainless Appliances.- Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors throughout. Updated Master & Hall Baths - Fully finished Lower Level Room, Laundry, ...Easy To Show!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

34 Norman Allen Street

Charming 2-story home in the desired community of Holly Hall Terrace! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been well maintained and is move-in ready! Main level offers ample space in the living and dining area. Natural gas runs the fireplace, hot water heater, stove, heat and dryer, which makes it very cost effective. Kitchen has a built-in microwave, gas cooking, refrigerator and dishwasher, with brand new laminate flooring. Upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Neutral colors throughout home. Access door from the kitchen or garage leads you out to a nice, open back yard that is perfect for entertaining. This one won't last long, call for your personal showing today. Welcome home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4003 Anthony Highway

Well maintained 3 bedroom bi-level across the street from #7 fairway at Penn National Founders Course.Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Hardwood floors in living room, bedrooms and dining area. Main level has all new windows and sliding glass door. 24 X 12 covered rear porch off dining area. Lower level has a family room with beautiful mountain stone fireplace and a rec room area with lots of space for the kids to play. Separate laundry room and half bath. Nice size storageroom. Fenced rear yard and huge concrete patio area. NEW ROOF.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

658 Mission Road

One Level Living. Nice open floor plan. Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath rancher on +Acres. New kitchen, flooring and paint. Water treatment system in place. Very nice back deck and ramp installed on the front for handicap accessibility. Shed included. No HOA! Easy access to Maryland and Virginia. Call for your private showing this one won't last long!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12135 Mcdonalds Lane

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable Split Level, Spacious Kitchen, New Custom Paint, New Flooring, Spacious Bedrooms, Updates in Bathrooms, In-Ground Pool, Deck, Storage Shed, Private 3.69 Acre Lot, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1107 Reserve Champion Drive

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY JANUARY 8TH AND 9TH 1:00 - 3:00. Spectacular end unit townhome - Larger than most single-family homes, over 4400 sq ft! Shows like a model! Tons of windows for lots of natural light! Four large bedrooms and a large den! Updated living and entertaining spaces featuring new crystal fixtures, updated appliances, new wide plank floors, a built-in wine fridge, and a gym on the lower level with new wall-to-wall mirrors! There is a studio apartment above the garage! Perfect for multi-generational families, a teenager, or rent it out! To top it off, this house already has the wiring for EV charging! Enjoy all of the King Farm amenities, including pool, recreation, and dog park - not to mention the highly reviewed restaurants! So close to Metro! This home checks ALL of the boxes! Take a look at the interactive floorplan - click the video icon to see the floorplan, photos and dimensions!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1322 Winston Avenue

Welcome home to this absolutely stunning Baltimore city interior row home! This home features a gorgeous traditional floor plan with modern updates throughout. As you walk through the quaint front yard and into the home you will be welcomed by gleaming hardwood floors that guide you throughout the home, and into the kitchen that features plenty of updates, including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops ,and a backsplash that ties it all in. The kitchen has walkout on to the spacious back deck that is perfect for entertaining guests, or just relaxing. The upper level features hardwood floors, updated bathroom with beautiful ceramic design in the shower/tub surround, and 3bedrooms. The lower level is fully finished and can be used as an additional living area, and laundry. This home is priced to sell, and waiting for you to come make it your own! Schedule your showing today!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7890 Trafalgar Place

Gorgeous colonial in sought-after Waterloo South. Three levels of sheer perfection with attention to detail at every turn. The main level features multiple living spaces with a light-filled family room, living/dining rooms, music room/library, sunroom/office, beautifully remodeled kitchen, mud room and laundry room. The upper level has an expansive master suite and beautiful spa-like bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, both of which have been remodeled. The lower level has numerous possibilities for separate living space with a large family room, bedroom, full bath and lots of storage. The lower level family room has a brick fireplace and doors leading to a patio overlooking the back yard which is perfect for outdoor living with woods across the back for privacy. The 3 car, side-load garage has built-ins for tool storage and room for a small workshop area. This exceptional home was featured in the 2018 July/August issue of Home and Design magazine! Located within walking distance of the WARF, just minutes to Old Town Warrenton, with high speed Xfinity internet, it has everything you could hope for in a home!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy