4008 Southern Avenue

Welcome home to this absolutely stunning Baltimore city interior row home! This home features a gorgeous traditional floor plan with modern updates throughout. As you walk through the quaint front yard and into the home you will be welcomed by gleaming hardwood floors that guide you throughout the home, and into the kitchen that features plenty of updates, including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops ,and a backsplash that ties it all in. The kitchen has walkout on to the spacious back deck that is perfect for entertaining guests, or just relaxing. The upper level features hardwood floors, updated bathroom with beautiful ceramic design in the shower/tub surround, and 3bedrooms. The lower level is fully finished and can be used as an additional living area, and laundry. This home is priced to sell, and waiting for you to come make it your own! Schedule your showing today!

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO