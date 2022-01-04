4008 Southern Avenue

Gorgeous colonial in sought-after Waterloo South. Three levels of sheer perfection with attention to detail at every turn. The main level features multiple living spaces with a light-filled family room, living/dining rooms, music room/library, sunroom/office, beautifully remodeled kitchen, mud room and laundry room. The upper level has an expansive master suite and beautiful spa-like bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, both of which have been remodeled. The lower level has numerous possibilities for separate living space with a large family room, bedroom, full bath and lots of storage. The lower level family room has a brick fireplace and doors leading to a patio overlooking the back yard which is perfect for outdoor living with woods across the back for privacy. The 3 car, side-load garage has built-ins for tool storage and room for a small workshop area. This exceptional home was featured in the 2018 July/August issue of Home and Design magazine! Located within walking distance of the WARF, just minutes to Old Town Warrenton, with high speed Xfinity internet, it has everything you could hope for in a home!
Comments / 0