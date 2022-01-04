455 Turnberry Drive

Welcome home to a beautifully maintained Reservoir Ridge end unit townhouse in Eldersburg! Come enjoy this small town with all the conveniences you love. Walk into an open concept living room w/ tons of natural light from the bay window and kitchen with SS appliances, Granite countertops, Kitchen Island. The under cabinet lighting with dimmers and the back splash really make this kitchen POP! Imagine entertaining on this level along with a half bath for your guests. Head on upstairs to two large bedrooms and the first full bathroom. The washer and dryer are conveniently located on the bedroom level. Head on upstairs to your Primary oasis. The oversized suite has it all. An ensuite bathroom with soaking tub & separate shower, and double vanity. Huge walk-in closet and enough space to fit the biggest of king beds! Custom plantation blinds. Condo fees include reserved 2 parking spots parking right in front of the unit. Community Pool, Sidewalks, water, sewer, trash, lawn maintenance and exterior building maintenance. Close to shopping and restaurants (Walking Distance), Major routes, Patapsco Park, Piney Ridge Park / Pond, Liberty Reservoir. UPDATES*Carpet March 2020, Ceiling fan main level, under cabinet lighting with dimmer and backsplash. This home has it all. Imagine calling this your home.

REAL ESTATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO