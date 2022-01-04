455 Turnberry Drive

Rare opportunity - No HOA, over 1 acre of property surrounded by woods. You will love the private winding driveway leading to this custom 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home plus walk out basement and many upgrades! This home offers a serene wooded lot, screened in back porch to view the wildlife, oversized 2 car garage (tandem 4 car), enormous separate workshop building w/ electricity & pellet stove, plus addtl storage shed. The siding & gutters are NEW in 2020. Main level has wide plank wood floors and an open floorplan with an enormous living room, formal dining room, the kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upper level has 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms plus a bonus play room with vaulted ceilings and tons of storage space. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet + addtl closet, primary bathroom has dual vanity, Laundry is located on bedroom level, Lower level walk-out basement is newly remodeled with a potential 5th bedroom space, full bathroom with a gorgeous marble rain shower and luxury tile, separate office/game room with limestone fireplace, wine fridge, and a gym!
Comments / 0