ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

455 Turnberry Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis FIXER UPPER is being sold AS IS and will go cash, conventional loan, or rehab loan only! Located on the 13th hole in the highly sought after Locust Hill golf course community, this brick front Colonial features a unique floor plan, sunken two...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

This Is The Ugliest House For Sale On Zillow [PHOTOS]

They say real estate is all about location, location, and location, but sometimes you still have to have a little style in order to sell your home. I found this home on Zillow and while on the outside it looks like your typical all brick ranch home. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and offers 4100 square feet of living space. Of course, it is what the owner did with that living space that might leave you scratching your head.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2910 Wetherburn Court

Super cute and well maintained townhouse! HVAC (both inside and outside) and roof replaced in 2017! Remodeled, open kitchen with newer white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Stackable washer and dryer! Luxury vinyl plank flooring on entire main level! Crown and chair moldings! Sliding glass door to wooden deck, two attached secured storage closets, as well as a shed! Upstairs features owner's bedroom with fan, two additional good size bedrooms and a linen closet! Full bath with luxury vinyl plank flooring, large vanity and tiled tub surround! Fully fenced, both front and back!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18389 Dry Run Road W

5+/- acre farmette near Dry Run. Spacious 2 story house with open floor plan. Outbuildings include barn and commercial style shop with dock. Buildings do not have electric service but electric is available at corner of property. Property has well with air powered pump and on site septic. Nice rural setting.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3419 Kenyon Avenue

OPPORTUNITY to own a 2 bedroom 1 bath BRICK front townhome in Belair/Edison with a rarely found garage in the neighborhood * Being sold As Is. Listing courtesy of Exp Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#Locust Hill#Colonial#Kable Team Realty#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

815 52ND Street NE

Price to Sell Fast!+G+-Updated 3 Level Brick Semi-Detached Townhouse with Driveway. Spacious Updated Kitchen with GRANITE Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, New Custom Paint, New Flooring, Updates in Bathrooms, Spacious Bedrooms, New Roof, HVAC and Much More!!+G+-Mins to Minnesota Ave and Deanwood Metro Stations, I-295, I-95 and Aquatic Gardens. Close to Downtown DC, Restaurants, Shopping and Much More! Hurry This Will Not Last!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8618 Chelsea Bridge Way

This one won't last long- Renovated End of Group in "Wellington Valley" with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths - New Roof- Fresh paint- New carpets on stairs-Open Living Room & Dining Room with sliding doors Out To The Spacious Deck with built in seating-and steps down to the spacious backyard and common area.- Remodeled Kitchen - updated lighting,, Stainless Appliances.- Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors throughout. Updated Master & Hall Baths - Fully finished Lower Level Room, Laundry, ...Easy To Show!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

68 Audie Lane

Always wanted a cabin in the woods? This home is perfect for you. From the large cozy fireplace to the huge back porch this home is where you can put your feet up and get away from it all. Enjoy all the beautiful scenery and privacy this home has to offer only a few minutes from Northern Virginia. Take advantage of the community lake, nearby public river access, and hiking trails. All on a large corner lot with endless possibilities.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4117 71ST Avenue

What a Dream Home !!! This exquisite 4BR/2BA Cape Cod with a Den is ready for you. Huge corner lot with all the perks. Honey stop the car, this is the property you've been looking for. This property features Hardwood floors in the main area, wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms, den area with potential. This home is located in a Great Community conviently located for all modes of travel and shopping right at your finger tips.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17 Cedar Drive

Rare opportunity - No HOA, over 1 acre of property surrounded by woods. You will love the private winding driveway leading to this custom 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home plus walk out basement and many upgrades! This home offers a serene wooded lot, screened in back porch to view the wildlife, oversized 2 car garage (tandem 4 car), enormous separate workshop building w/ electricity & pellet stove, plus addtl storage shed. The siding & gutters are NEW in 2020. Main level has wide plank wood floors and an open floorplan with an enormous living room, formal dining room, the kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upper level has 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms plus a bonus play room with vaulted ceilings and tons of storage space. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet + addtl closet, primary bathroom has dual vanity, Laundry is located on bedroom level, Lower level walk-out basement is newly remodeled with a potential 5th bedroom space, full bathroom with a gorgeous marble rain shower and luxury tile, separate office/game room with limestone fireplace, wine fridge, and a gym!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1107 Reserve Champion Drive

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY JANUARY 8TH AND 9TH 1:00 - 3:00. Spectacular end unit townhome - Larger than most single-family homes, over 4400 sq ft! Shows like a model! Tons of windows for lots of natural light! Four large bedrooms and a large den! Updated living and entertaining spaces featuring new crystal fixtures, updated appliances, new wide plank floors, a built-in wine fridge, and a gym on the lower level with new wall-to-wall mirrors! There is a studio apartment above the garage! Perfect for multi-generational families, a teenager, or rent it out! To top it off, this house already has the wiring for EV charging! Enjoy all of the King Farm amenities, including pool, recreation, and dog park - not to mention the highly reviewed restaurants! So close to Metro! This home checks ALL of the boxes! Take a look at the interactive floorplan - click the video icon to see the floorplan, photos and dimensions!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

00 Seminole Trl

Beautiful parcel off of Rt 29 Seminole Trail just north of McDonalds. 7.8 acres. Right-of-Way is located to the right of the County Office Building. Property Backs up to Rt 29. Listing courtesy of Nest Realty Group. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers'...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

658 Mission Road

One Level Living. Nice open floor plan. Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath rancher on +Acres. New kitchen, flooring and paint. Water treatment system in place. Very nice back deck and ramp installed on the front for handicap accessibility. Shed included. No HOA! Easy access to Maryland and Virginia. Call for your private showing this one won't last long!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12709 Correen Hills Drive

Bright and beautiful 2 level patio home featuring 4bed/2 full bath in highly sought after Braemar! Spacious and open floor plan boasts new paint, 2 story foyer/vaulted ceilings, gleaming hard wood floors. Gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel stove, new high-end dishwasher and breakfast bar. A/C replaced in 2017. 1 bedroom/full bath on main level perfect for an in-law suite or home office. 3 large and spacious rooms on upper level. New washer/dryer! Fenced side patio and 1 car garage. HOA fee includes basic cable and internet. Located next to Minnieland daycare school and minutes to Safeway, shops and restaurants!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4003 Anthony Highway

Well maintained 3 bedroom bi-level across the street from #7 fairway at Penn National Founders Course.Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and tile floors. Hardwood floors in living room, bedrooms and dining area. Main level has all new windows and sliding glass door. 24 X 12 covered rear porch off dining area. Lower level has a family room with beautiful mountain stone fireplace and a rec room area with lots of space for the kids to play. Separate laundry room and half bath. Nice size storageroom. Fenced rear yard and huge concrete patio area. NEW ROOF.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6515 Dundee Dr , #238

Welcome home to a beautifully maintained Reservoir Ridge end unit townhouse in Eldersburg! Come enjoy this small town with all the conveniences you love. Walk into an open concept living room w/ tons of natural light from the bay window and kitchen with SS appliances, Granite countertops, Kitchen Island. The under cabinet lighting with dimmers and the back splash really make this kitchen POP! Imagine entertaining on this level along with a half bath for your guests. Head on upstairs to two large bedrooms and the first full bathroom. The washer and dryer are conveniently located on the bedroom level. Head on upstairs to your Primary oasis. The oversized suite has it all. An ensuite bathroom with soaking tub & separate shower, and double vanity. Huge walk-in closet and enough space to fit the biggest of king beds! Custom plantation blinds. Condo fees include reserved 2 parking spots parking right in front of the unit. Community Pool, Sidewalks, water, sewer, trash, lawn maintenance and exterior building maintenance. Close to shopping and restaurants (Walking Distance), Major routes, Patapsco Park, Piney Ridge Park / Pond, Liberty Reservoir. UPDATES*Carpet March 2020, Ceiling fan main level, under cabinet lighting with dimmer and backsplash. This home has it all. Imagine calling this your home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

34 Norman Allen Street

Charming 2-story home in the desired community of Holly Hall Terrace! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been well maintained and is move-in ready! Main level offers ample space in the living and dining area. Natural gas runs the fireplace, hot water heater, stove, heat and dryer, which makes it very cost effective. Kitchen has a built-in microwave, gas cooking, refrigerator and dishwasher, with brand new laminate flooring. Upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Neutral colors throughout home. Access door from the kitchen or garage leads you out to a nice, open back yard that is perfect for entertaining. This one won't last long, call for your personal showing today. Welcome home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7890 Trafalgar Place

Gorgeous colonial in sought-after Waterloo South. Three levels of sheer perfection with attention to detail at every turn. The main level features multiple living spaces with a light-filled family room, living/dining rooms, music room/library, sunroom/office, beautifully remodeled kitchen, mud room and laundry room. The upper level has an expansive master suite and beautiful spa-like bathroom. There are three additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, both of which have been remodeled. The lower level has numerous possibilities for separate living space with a large family room, bedroom, full bath and lots of storage. The lower level family room has a brick fireplace and doors leading to a patio overlooking the back yard which is perfect for outdoor living with woods across the back for privacy. The 3 car, side-load garage has built-ins for tool storage and room for a small workshop area. This exceptional home was featured in the 2018 July/August issue of Home and Design magazine! Located within walking distance of the WARF, just minutes to Old Town Warrenton, with high speed Xfinity internet, it has everything you could hope for in a home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10608 Manor Court

Plenty of room to grow in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 4 levels! Walk into a light and bright main level with wood floors in the living room and dining room. Living room includes large window and easily flows into the dining room with center chandelier. The eat in kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances including french door refrigerator with ice maker. Walk down to the family room with cozy brick fireplace and door to the yard. The basement is perfect for additional living space or recroom and includes new plush carpeting. All four bedrooms include closets and fresh hardwood floors. There is plenty of space for parking with the attached 1 car garage and attached 2 car carport and driveway. Easily entertain in the warmer months on your almost 1 acre property. Easy access shopping and dining.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12135 Mcdonalds Lane

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable Split Level, Spacious Kitchen, New Custom Paint, New Flooring, Spacious Bedrooms, Updates in Bathrooms, In-Ground Pool, Deck, Storage Shed, Private 3.69 Acre Lot, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Cranberry Court

Looking for a home in a Quiet age restricted Community with No yard maintenance for you to do - Check out this 2-bedroom 2 bath home located in Cross Creek Village. You'll enjoy cooking in your spacious Bright Sunny kitchen with plenty of room for table and chairs. The Open Floorplan has a Dining Area and Large Family Room with ceiling fans, gas fireplace and wood laminate flooring throughout. Enjoy your enclosed Summer Porch that opens up to a private fenced courtyard. The Primary Suite has a large walk in closet and Private bath. A Second Bedroom and hall bath make it easy for overnight guests. The garage with indoor entrance makes it easy to bring in the groceries on a rainy day. Schedule your own personal showing today!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy