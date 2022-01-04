ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

8530 Chestnut Oak Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleList price to be opening bid. Online only auction. Online registration & bidding begins Saturday, January 15th and ends Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:30AM. Semi-Detached Brick Duplex in Parkville, Baltimore County. Both units...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

thexunewswire.com

3216 Gobel Ave

Westside 2 bedroom available - Property Id: 811555. This 850 square foot multi family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. This home is located on Gobel Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Hardwood Floors, Onsite Laundry, Updated Kitchen and all available now!. ***Vouchers Welcome! ***. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3216-gobel-ave-cincinnati-oh/811555. Property Id...
CINCINNATI, OH
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18389 Dry Run Road W

5+/- acre farmette near Dry Run. Spacious 2 story house with open floor plan. Outbuildings include barn and commercial style shop with dock. Buildings do not have electric service but electric is available at corner of property. Property has well with air powered pump and on site septic. Nice rural setting.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1107 Reserve Champion Drive

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY JANUARY 8TH AND 9TH 1:00 - 3:00. Spectacular end unit townhome - Larger than most single-family homes, over 4400 sq ft! Shows like a model! Tons of windows for lots of natural light! Four large bedrooms and a large den! Updated living and entertaining spaces featuring new crystal fixtures, updated appliances, new wide plank floors, a built-in wine fridge, and a gym on the lower level with new wall-to-wall mirrors! There is a studio apartment above the garage! Perfect for multi-generational families, a teenager, or rent it out! To top it off, this house already has the wiring for EV charging! Enjoy all of the King Farm amenities, including pool, recreation, and dog park - not to mention the highly reviewed restaurants! So close to Metro! This home checks ALL of the boxes! Take a look at the interactive floorplan - click the video icon to see the floorplan, photos and dimensions!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17 Cedar Drive

Rare opportunity - No HOA, over 1 acre of property surrounded by woods. You will love the private winding driveway leading to this custom 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home plus walk out basement and many upgrades! This home offers a serene wooded lot, screened in back porch to view the wildlife, oversized 2 car garage (tandem 4 car), enormous separate workshop building w/ electricity & pellet stove, plus addtl storage shed. The siding & gutters are NEW in 2020. Main level has wide plank wood floors and an open floorplan with an enormous living room, formal dining room, the kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upper level has 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms plus a bonus play room with vaulted ceilings and tons of storage space. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet + addtl closet, primary bathroom has dual vanity, Laundry is located on bedroom level, Lower level walk-out basement is newly remodeled with a potential 5th bedroom space, full bathroom with a gorgeous marble rain shower and luxury tile, separate office/game room with limestone fireplace, wine fridge, and a gym!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2910 Wetherburn Court

Super cute and well maintained townhouse! HVAC (both inside and outside) and roof replaced in 2017! Remodeled, open kitchen with newer white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! Stackable washer and dryer! Luxury vinyl plank flooring on entire main level! Crown and chair moldings! Sliding glass door to wooden deck, two attached secured storage closets, as well as a shed! Upstairs features owner's bedroom with fan, two additional good size bedrooms and a linen closet! Full bath with luxury vinyl plank flooring, large vanity and tiled tub surround! Fully fenced, both front and back!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3419 Kenyon Avenue

OPPORTUNITY to own a 2 bedroom 1 bath BRICK front townhome in Belair/Edison with a rarely found garage in the neighborhood * Being sold As Is. Listing courtesy of Exp Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4117 71ST Avenue

What a Dream Home !!! This exquisite 4BR/2BA Cape Cod with a Den is ready for you. Huge corner lot with all the perks. Honey stop the car, this is the property you've been looking for. This property features Hardwood floors in the main area, wall to wall carpet in the bedrooms, den area with potential. This home is located in a Great Community conviently located for all modes of travel and shopping right at your finger tips.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1311 S Street NW

$10K Closing Credit to Buyer at Settlement! Full of historic details and updated with modern conveniences, this 4-story row home offers chic, yet comfortable city living.1311 S Street NW opens to the original staircase, soaring ceilings, and big beautiful windows dressed in custom shutters. Sunlight pours into the large formal living room that is centered by a recently restored fireplace. The living room flows wonderfully into the dining room and kitchen. Timeless cabinetry, abundant storage, quartz countertops, and high-end appliances fill the kitchen and island. Step out of the kitchen++-+G+G+G+Gs French doors to the back deck and yard. It++-+G+G+G+Gs the perfect spot to enjoy a Fall evening. Up one level is the expansive primary suite. Complete with a gracious sitting area, spacious closets, a large en-suite bath with corner soaking tub and separate shower, and a home office or reading nook. It++-+G+G+G+Gs is your oasis at home. A half-bath and conveniently located laundry are also just down the hall on this level.On the top level find two more graciously sized bedrooms, a full bath, and a second home office. Don++-+G+G+G+Gt need another bedroom, make one a family/theater room for late night gatherings over a great movie.The lower level offers the perfect au-pair or guest suite. A living room, bedroom, kitchen, full bath, multiple closets, and front and rear access make it super convenient. If you need a work-out room or yoga studio, this level is just perfect. A garage at the back of the property offers parking for one car and storage. It++-+G+G+G+Gs possible to park another car on the pad outside the garage door as well. Home to trendy restaurants, vibrant bars, and unique shopping, Logan Circle is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods to live in. Walk to a show at Studio Theater, sample draft beers at Garden District, take a culinary trip to Paris via Le Diplomate, find perfect home accessories at Mitchell+Gold or Miss Pixie++-+G+G+G+Gs, grab wine for dinner at Cork, find all of your grocery needs at Whole Foods & Trader Joe++-+G+G+G+Gs, and more. Close to many bus routes and both the Shaw and Mt Vernon Metro Stations; commuting is easy.Sellers reserve the right to take any offer at any time.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5050 Bristle Cone Circle

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome located in Hollywoods. Large eat in kitchen with a slider to the fenced back yard. All pergo flooring on the main level. Master bedroom has a walk in closet plus an entrance to the upper level bath. The lower level features a family room & a laundry/storage area. The HVAC was replaced in 2020 & the water heater in 2019. It is an easy commute to APG & easy access to I-95.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12135 Mcdonalds Lane

Priced To Sell Fast! Desirable Split Level, Spacious Kitchen, New Custom Paint, New Flooring, Spacious Bedrooms, Updates in Bathrooms, In-Ground Pool, Deck, Storage Shed, Private 3.69 Acre Lot, Much More! Close to Schools, Shopping and Commuter Routes. This Will Not Last!. Listing courtesy of Anr Realty, Llc. ©2022 Bright MLS,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

34 Norman Allen Street

Charming 2-story home in the desired community of Holly Hall Terrace! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been well maintained and is move-in ready! Main level offers ample space in the living and dining area. Natural gas runs the fireplace, hot water heater, stove, heat and dryer, which makes it very cost effective. Kitchen has a built-in microwave, gas cooking, refrigerator and dishwasher, with brand new laminate flooring. Upstairs has 3 nice size bedrooms and a full bath. Neutral colors throughout home. Access door from the kitchen or garage leads you out to a nice, open back yard that is perfect for entertaining. This one won't last long, call for your personal showing today. Welcome home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

68 Audie Lane

Always wanted a cabin in the woods? This home is perfect for you. From the large cozy fireplace to the huge back porch this home is where you can put your feet up and get away from it all. Enjoy all the beautiful scenery and privacy this home has to offer only a few minutes from Northern Virginia. Take advantage of the community lake, nearby public river access, and hiking trails. All on a large corner lot with endless possibilities.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

303 Cranberry Court

Looking for a home in a Quiet age restricted Community with No yard maintenance for you to do - Check out this 2-bedroom 2 bath home located in Cross Creek Village. You'll enjoy cooking in your spacious Bright Sunny kitchen with plenty of room for table and chairs. The Open Floorplan has a Dining Area and Large Family Room with ceiling fans, gas fireplace and wood laminate flooring throughout. Enjoy your enclosed Summer Porch that opens up to a private fenced courtyard. The Primary Suite has a large walk in closet and Private bath. A Second Bedroom and hall bath make it easy for overnight guests. The garage with indoor entrance makes it easy to bring in the groceries on a rainy day. Schedule your own personal showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8618 Chelsea Bridge Way

This one won't last long- Renovated End of Group in "Wellington Valley" with 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths - New Roof- Fresh paint- New carpets on stairs-Open Living Room & Dining Room with sliding doors Out To The Spacious Deck with built in seating-and steps down to the spacious backyard and common area.- Remodeled Kitchen - updated lighting,, Stainless Appliances.- Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors throughout. Updated Master & Hall Baths - Fully finished Lower Level Room, Laundry, ...Easy To Show!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3751 Timahoe Circle

Bright and Open Brick Front Townhome offering an open floor plan with 3 beds / 2 full baths. This home offers hardwood floors on the main level, updated kitchen to include newer cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The upper level offers 3 beds, cathedral ceilings and an updated full bath. The lower level is fully finished to include a full bath and a brick wood burning fireplace - offering another level to enjoy. The lower level also offers a full utility/laundry room with a laundry tub and plenty of room for storage. The back exterior provides a concrete patio for entertaining as well as a fenced yard and shed. This home is awaiting your arrival!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

638 N Armistead Street

Stunning 3-level townhouse-style condo with over 2500 square feet of living space! PLUS your own private patio! MUCH larger than many townhouses in the area. Eat-in kitchen has been beautifully renovated to include top of the line granite with upgraded edging, solid wood 42+-+G+- cabinets featuring soft-close doors and pull-out drawers for easy access, stainless steel appliances including a double oven, ceiling fan, and a custom glass pocket door. Dining Room has been opened to the entry to enhance the spacious and bright space while wainscotting adds to the elegance. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. HUGE Living Room. This home is perfect for entertaining! Freshly painted throughout. Three large bedrooms all have ceiling fans and upgraded closet doors. Both bathrooms have also been tastefully renovated with neutral stone tile. The lower-level is a must see with a fully walk out basement! Large rec room with a wood burning fireplace and wet bar, bonus room next to a full bathroom that would be great for an office or overnight guests, large utility space with a kitchenette and tons of storage! Enclosed private patio surrounded by greenery is a peaceful oasis; great for enjoying your morning coffee, reading a book, or gathering with friends and family. The options are endless in this house! This location is a commuter+-+G+Gs dream! Just off 395, you+-+G+Gre minutes to Mark Center, Pentagon, Amazon HQ2, Downtown DC, Arlington, Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria, Fort Belvoir, and anywhere else you+-+G+Gd want to be! Don+-+G+Gt want to drive? That+-+G+Gs fine too! There+-+G+Gs a METRO bus stop at the front of the community! And when you+-+G+Gre not working, take advantage of being near bike and nature trails, and shopping and dining at places like Starbucks, Total Wine, Yamazato, Valentino+-+G+Gs Pizzeria, Five Below, Marshalls, Giant, and more! Includes one reserved parking spot, two passes for extended guest stays, AND plenty of visitor parking (in any unnumbered space). Unbelievable value for the space and location! Welcome HOME!
REAL ESTATE
thexunewswire.com

5828 Ridge Ave

Renovated Apartment for Lease! - The monthly rent is $795 and there is a $65 utility fee that includes heat, water, sewage, parking, and trash. This property is cat and dog friendly: $50 monthly fee and $150 refundable deposit. -24 Hour Emergency Maintenance. -Onsite Parking. -Granite countertops. -Hardwood Flooring. -New...
CINCINNATI, OH
News Argus

1917 Polo Rd

4 Bed 3.5 Bath home on Polo Road with old feel charm and modern touches - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath home on Polo Road with old feel charm and modern touches. Across the street from Speas Elementary school. Convenient to Reynolda Road, Silas Creek, Robinhood Road, shopping, restaurants and more! Kitchen comes with granite counter tops, all major appliances, gas stove and farm house kitchen sink. Inside off of the front door is a 1 bed 1 bath in-law suite with it's own washer and dryer and living space. Grand staircase, tall ceilings, additional sunroom, 2 car attached garage and mud room. Primary bedroom on upper level has washer and dyer in the spacious closet with built in organizers.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

810 W Padonia Road

This is a rare opportunity to purchase this once-in-a-lifetime property. The only adjectives to describe the possibilities that this 24 plus/minus acre property offers are unmatched and unbelievable. Two ranch-style homes ready for you to make your own. A four-bedroom, four full and one half bath Lodge style rancher with elevator, three Butler stone fireplaces, cathedral ceiling with open beams, and custom cherry molding throughout as well three-car garage is sited perfectly to enjoy nature's bounty. There is also a three-bedroom, three full and one half bath brick rancher with a two-car garage on the property. Four separately deeded lots featuring two wells, three septics, multiple outbuildings that are perfect for the car enthusiast, woodworker and/or artist, etc, and two dwellings with close proximity to both Interstates-83 and 695. Outbuilding features include an 80 by 100 barn style storage building with an in-ground auto lift, half bath; 40 by 40 approximate section insulated with electric heat, and wired for woodshop. 26 by 60 equipment shed with three insulated bay doors and hydronic solar panels (currently not in use). A family compound featuring mature trees and gorgeous trails for hiking and respite or perhaps an investment opportunity for development, hunters and outdoor fanatics. Yearning for a Gentleman's farm but close to it all? This is The ONE property you must see. Buyer to verify ability to build on all lots. Agents: Please be sure to check disclosures - 812 West Padonia has only one Seller name on the deed, acreage changed for listing to match four lots together. Property being sold AS-IS.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5800 Nicholson Lane , 1-1002

Open House Sat, 1/8, Sun 1/9, 12:00-4:00 pm! 10th floor south west corner 3BR/2BA w/ tandem parking space, parks 2 cars on main level garage! You will love the southwest sunlight & sunsets; unit is located on the Executive Blvd side of the bldg, so quiet, peaceful tranquil views! Inviting entry foyer w/ marble flooring & hall closet, large renovated kitchen w/ brand new stainless steel appliances to include a built-in microwave; granite countertops & new flooring, nice sized laundry room off kitchen w/ updated washer, brand new dryer & ample convenient shelving; spacious living room/dining room combination w/ built-ins & fireplace; walk down the hallway w/ more built-ins to 3BRS/2BAS; the private master BR has 2 exposures & walk-in closet; master BA has separate shower & Jacuzzi; other BRs are good sized, one w/ built-ins, both with w/ a large south facing window; such value w/ 1630 square feet! There is an HVAC closet & an extra storage closet on the large balcony, There is an additional storage locker in the bldg assigned to this unit that is a larger than most other storage units; bldg has fabulous sundeck w/ grills & seating areas, fitness room, sauna, pool & tennis courts, guest parking, 24 hr lobby desk, & gated entrance. It's hard to find an updated upper floor SW corner 3BR/ 2BA, 2 car parking, balcony, FP, in-unit laundry rm, built-ins, in a great bldg in North Bethesda, near all the shops, walking distance to Whole Foods & METRO, so don't miss!
REAL ESTATE

