Search and rescue mission offers important reminder about medicine and the outdoors

File photo. Photo Credit: Gulcin Ragiboglu (iStock).

On New Year's Day, Mountain Rescue Aspen responded to the report of a 28-year-old female that needed assistance at the Fabi Hut – a backcountry hut built as part of the 10th Mountain Division Association Benedict Huts that's located roughly 5 miles into the backcountry southeast of Aspen.

When the call for help was made via a Garmin inReach, the woman, who has diabetes, was showing signs of dehydration, dizziness, and nausea, while experiencing seizures and vomiting.

The rescue team deployed into the field with snowmobiles, snowshoes, and skinning gear, but recent heavy snowfall in the area complicated their journey to the hut due to the technical nature of the terrain and unseen hazardous. Eventually, they were able to reach the subject four hours after a call for help was made on her behalf.

The woman was ultimately transported from the hut for care at a local hospital, with rescue crews out of the field roughly four hours after they made contact with the subject for a mission that lasted from 10 AM to 4:30 PM.

While it is unclear if the subject's symptoms were associated with her diabetes, the search and rescue team attached the following reminder to their press release:

"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind all backcountry travelers to be aware of their skills, abilities, and physical conditions. Also, prior health conditions can flare up at any time, and rescue can sometimes take hours to respond to."

When entering Colorado's backcountry, it's important to pack the essential gear to survive should a trip run longer than planned, including an adequate amount of necessary medicine. Something as simple as a flat tire on a backroad can put someone at risk of death if they have not planned ahead by packing enough of the medicine they need to survive.

Thanks goes out to Mountain Rescue Aspen for the role they played in getting this search and rescue subject out of the backcountry in unpredictable conditions.

Support Colorado Search and Rescue by purchasing a CORSAR card. More information about this card can be found here.