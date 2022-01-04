ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Search and rescue mission offers important reminder about medicine and the outdoors

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Oa8c_0dcjXVAl00
File photo. Photo Credit: Gulcin Ragiboglu (iStock).

On New Year's Day, Mountain Rescue Aspen responded to the report of a 28-year-old female that needed assistance at the Fabi Hut – a backcountry hut built as part of the 10th Mountain Division Association Benedict Huts that's located roughly 5 miles into the backcountry southeast of Aspen.

When the call for help was made via a Garmin inReach, the woman, who has diabetes, was showing signs of dehydration, dizziness, and nausea, while experiencing seizures and vomiting.

The rescue team deployed into the field with snowmobiles, snowshoes, and skinning gear, but recent heavy snowfall in the area complicated their journey to the hut due to the technical nature of the terrain and unseen hazardous. Eventually, they were able to reach the subject four hours after a call for help was made on her behalf.

The woman was ultimately transported from the hut for care at a local hospital, with rescue crews out of the field roughly four hours after they made contact with the subject for a mission that lasted from 10 AM to 4:30 PM.

While it is unclear if the subject's symptoms were associated with her diabetes, the search and rescue team attached the following reminder to their press release:

"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind all backcountry travelers to be aware of their skills, abilities, and physical conditions. Also, prior health conditions can flare up at any time, and rescue can sometimes take hours to respond to."

When entering Colorado's backcountry, it's important to pack the essential gear to survive should a trip run longer than planned, including an adequate amount of necessary medicine. Something as simple as a flat tire on a backroad can put someone at risk of death if they have not planned ahead by packing enough of the medicine they need to survive.

Thanks goes out to Mountain Rescue Aspen for the role they played in getting this search and rescue subject out of the backcountry in unpredictable conditions.

Support Colorado Search and Rescue by purchasing a CORSAR card. More information about this card can be found here.

Related
OutThere Colorado

Snowmobile accident on avalanche-prone slope prompts risky rescue in Colorado

Search and rescue crews were met with a tricky situation in Colorado's Jackson County on Monday, when a snowmobile accident occurred in avalanche-prone terrain. At about 11 AM, search and rescue teams from multiple counties were called to an accident scene near Rabbit Ears Pass. A man had been hill climbing with his timber sled with his wife and son when he was ejected, resulting in a back injury.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Woman and dog fall through thin ice at Colorado pond

A woman and her dog fell through the ice at Kittredge pond in Boulder on Monday evening, according to a news release from Boulder Fire-Rescue. Crews from Boulder Fire-Rescue (BFR), with the assistance of American Medical Response of Boulder (AMR) and University of Colorado Boulder Police Department (CUPD) responded to the scene at around 8:52 PM.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Fire at large homeless camp in Colorado Springs spreads to trees before firefighters put it out

Flames from a fire at a large homeless camp north of downtown Colorado Springs spread to nearby trees before firefighters put it out Monday night, police said. A fire was reported just after 9 p.m. near Fillmore Street and Steel Drive along Interstate 25. Officers and Colorado Springs firefighters found "a sizable transient camp with active flames" that spread to surrounding trees, police said in a report.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado resort reports 100 inches of snow over multi-day storm

Colorado has been getting hammered with snow over the past couple weeks and the San Juan Mountains have seen some of the highest totals thus far. According to Silverton Mountain ski area, they recently got 100 inches of snow over the course of nine days to end December – what they're saying has brought some of the best coverage they've ever seen.
COLORADO STATE
