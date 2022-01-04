ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Notes left on cars in Florida warn people to leave if ‘woke’

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18V1Uz_0dcjXFIN00

PALM BEACH, Fla. — New Yorkers visiting Palm Beach weren’t given a warm welcome – instead some cars were plastered with fliers telling “woke” people to go home.

Palm Beach Police say the fliers were placed on cars with New York license plates over the weekend reading, “If you are one of those ‘woke’ people – leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere as will we,” The Associated Press reported.

“Woke” is commonly used as an insult. In a Fox News interview last year, Donald Trump said that “being woke means you are a loser,” the AP reported.

In a statement, The Palm Beach Police Department told Fox News, “The Department was notified on Sunday by concerned community members. We looked into this issue and ultimately decided it was a non-criminal matter.”

At this point, no suspects have been identified.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Ransom freed some missionary hostages in Haiti, workers say

An unidentified person paid a ransom that freed three missionaries kidnapped by a gang in Haiti under an agreement that was supposed to have led to the release of all 15 remaining captives early last month, workers for their Ohio-based organization have confirmed. The person who made the payment was...
SOCIETY
WSB Radio

Spike in California virus cases hitting hospitals, schools

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California is struggling to staff hospitals and classrooms as an astonishing spike in coronavirus infections sweeps through the state. The fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is sidelining exposed or infected health care workers even as hospital beds fill with patients and “some facilities are going to be strapped," Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Texas toddler accidentally shoots mother, younger sibling outside Walmart

GRANBURY, Texas — A 2 1/2-year-old child inside a vehicle accidentally shot their mother and younger sibling Wednesday outside a Walmart in Texas, authorities said. The shooting happened at about 11:25 a.m. CST in Granbury, The Dallas Morning News reported. According to the Granbury Police Department, the toddler gained access to a handgun that was concealed between a seat and center console, the newspaper reported.
GRANBURY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Beach, FL
Cars
State
New York State
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
WSB Radio

Mystery solved? Man arrested in thefts of unpublished books

NEW YORK — (AP) — Authorities say they've solved a publishing industry whodunit with the arrest Wednesday of a man accused of numerous literary heists in recent years, allegedly impersonating others in the industry to amass a veritable library of unpublished works. Filippo Bernardini, an Italian citizen working...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

Remains found, yet most people escaped Colorado fire

DENVER — (AP) — A late-season wildfire pushed by hurricane-force winds tore through two densely populated Denver suburbs and seemed destined to leave a trail of deaths. Yet, only two people were unaccounted for out of some 35,000 forced from their homes. It’s a remarkably low number of...
COLORADO STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy