The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Marine Resources Division (MRD) will close the state’s 2021 private angler red snapper fishing season at midnight on December 27. Alabama’s 2021 federal allocation of red snapper was 1.12 million pounds. Anglers harvested nearly 1 million pounds during the 124-day season. Under the rules that established state management of private angler red snapper fishing for the five Gulf of Mexico states, there is no provision allowing for the carryover of any unfished quota into the following year. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries will soon announce the number of pounds available to Alabama anglers for the 2022 season. Afterward, MRD will announce the next season’s dates.

