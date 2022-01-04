ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Happy and healthy’ first baby of 2022

By Staff report
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 1 day ago
Hailey Grace Gault was the first baby of the year at King’s Daughters Medical Center. Hailey was born at 7:07 p.m. New Year’s Day to Kimberly Sparks and Emerson Charles Gault, weighing 6 pounds, 11.6 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

“She’s very alert,” said Sparks. “She’s like her mamaw, her hands stay cold so she has to stay warm all the time. She loves a smile. And she does not like her hands to be swaddled, she wants them up close to her face.”

The Grayson family’s new addition is little girl No. 2. Sparks said 3-year-old sister Maya was happy to meet her new sister.

“She was ecstatic,” said Sparks. “It’s her baby, though, and she has to make sure where she is at all times.”

KDMC gifted the family a playpen with items to help care for Hailey.

“We were just thankful she was happy and healthy when she came out. We were thankful for what they gave us, that’s for sure."

