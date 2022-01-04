ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deploying Cloud-Native Apps Outside the Public Cloud

By Christopher Tozzi
itprotoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the tricky things about the term “cloud-native” is that cloud-native applications don’t necessarily run in the cloud. Indeed, there are some good reasons to consider deploying cloud-native apps on-premises or in a colocation center instead. To prove the point, let’s take a look at...

www.itprotoday.com

ZDNet

Google's 2021 Year in Review lays out hopes for practical quantum computing this decade

Despite its massive promise, quantum computing is still often seen as a highly-experimental area of tech development that may or may not go anywhere. While Google admits the science behind these almost science-fictional computers has a long way to go, its latest review of its ongoing plans shows a company hoping to turn quantum computing from a nebulous series of promises into a concrete, practical tool in humanity's technology arsenal.
SOFTWARE
AlleyWatch

Cockroach Labs Raises Another $278M for its Cloud-Native Database at a $5B Valuation

According to Gartner, 75% of all databases will be deployed or migrated to the cloud by 2022. Cloud database management accounts for 68% of the growth in the worldwide database management market. As businesses develop robust applications in a data-driven world to address both customer and internal needs, they’re embracing modern, scalable, and resilient cloud solutions as opposed to legacy relational options like MySQL and Oracle to handle their transactional, application, and analytical data requirements. Cockroach Labs has developed CockroachDB, the cloud-native, distributed, SQL-compliant database. By using data architecture designed specifically for the cloud, applications can be scaled faster on-demand with minimal cost, outages are reduced, and the exponential amount of data being created and accessed can be handled more efficiently. To reduce friction, the company’s solutions are open-source and Cockroach Labs offers both self-serve and hosted options for its 200+ customers that include Bose, AllSaints, eBay, and Comcast that have contributed to a 3x increase in annual recurring revenue in the last year through Q3.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pulse2.com

Cloud-Native Spatial Analysis Platform CARTO Raises $61 Million

CARTO — a cloud-native spatial analysis platform — recently announced the closure of a $61 million Series C round. These are the details. CARTO — a cloud-native spatial analysis platform — recently announced the closure of a $61 million Series C round led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners with participation from the European Investment Fund, as well as existing investors Accel, Salesforce Ventures, Hearst Ventures, Earlybird and Kibo.
MARKETS
eWeek

Why Cloud Native Needs Monitoring-as-Code and Infrastructure-as-Code

To manage the complexities of today’s cloud native infrastructure, there’s an increasing need for IT monitoring technology, often referred to as observability. As core building blocks of this trend, two sophisticated technologies are rapidly developing: Monitoring-as-Code and Infrastructure-as-Code. Let’s dig into these emerging technologies and look at how...
SOFTWARE
#Google Cloud#Public Cloud#Private Cloud#Cloud Computing#Hybrid Cloud#Smart Phone
Electronic Engineering Times

Edge Computing, AI, and the Cloud

Digitalization brings valuable new functions that make use of the data that probably already existed on the production line but was stranded in disparate systems. There is certainly a buzz around the idea of digitalization—for its ability to deliver the benefits offered by greater visualization and analysis of data and to gain a greater understanding of the root causes of unexpected downtime and production bottlenecks. But what are the options, and how can they best be employed?
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

What is challenging cloud native policy management?

Nirmata announced a report that features an analysis of the current cloud native policy management market adoption, including the technologies used and the challenges that organizations face. The study surveyed over 600 IT professionals who are using Kubernetes. The survey highlights that nearly 50 percent of users in cloud native...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Prancer Enterprise Announces The Release Of Cloud Security Automation As Code (Susa) To The General Public

Prancer Enterprise announces the release of the Cloud Security Automation as Code (Susa) framework to the general public. This Open Source framework helps organizations to deploy secure Infrastructure as Code (IaC) templates to the cloud. Prancer Cloud Security Automation as Code (Susa) offering is a cloud provisioning engine with built-in Static Code Analysis (SCA) for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) based on Prancer’s popular security platform.
BUSINESS
itprotoday.com

Who Needs – or Doesn’t Need – a CloudOps Engineer?

Forget DevOps. The new buzzword in town is CloudOps – a shorthand for the unique blend of skills required to manage cloud environments. Does your organization need CloudOps? Or do traditional IT operations and/or DevOps teams cover the CloudOps domain well enough on their own? Below, we unpack the answers to these questions by explaining who does and doesn’t need a CloudOps engineer or team.
JOBS
Itproportal

The best cloud analytics platforms

The best cloud analytics platforms can provide you with simple and easy-to-find actionable insights within your cloud storage, especially when applied to big data. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This is especially important as cloud computing has revolutionized how business works with data not least...
COMPUTERS
itprotoday.com

How and Why to Use Multi-Cluster Kubernetes

You know Kubernetes can orchestrate workloads that are distributed across clusters of servers in a single cloud or data center. But did you know Kubernetes can also manage clusters spread across multiple clouds or data centers? That’s what you get when you run multi-cluster Kubernetes, which is fast becoming the latest, greatest way to get more value out of Kubernetes, the open-source container orchestrator.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Mapping Your Workload Migration to Public Clouds with SASE

COVID-19 altered how enterprises consume business-related apps, ranging from videoconferencing software to workplace productivity tools. Public clouds are driving this industry-wide digital transformation, with companies spending more on them every year. In fact, enterprises spent $130 billion on cloud infrastructure services last year — a growth of 35%. To satisfy...
SOFTWARE
itprotoday.com

How To Enable SMB Compression To Expedite File Transfers

Storage performance is often hindered by slow connectivity between clients and file servers. Clients might communicate with network servers over a Wi-Fi link, for example. Even if high-speed connectivity is available, however, the network link can become congested if too many clients use it simultaneously. One way that you can relieve some of the congestion is to enable SMB compression. SMB compression is new to Windows Server 2022 and compresses network traffic flowing to and from SMB file shares.
SOFTWARE
digitalconnectmag.com

Cloud Services: How Are They Becoming a Necessity for Public Sector Institutions?

Cloud technology or computing is the on-demand accessibility or availability of computer system services, resources, computing power, and data storage. The cloud tech provides users access to storage, software, and servers via internet-connected gadgets such as cell phones, tabs, computers, wearables, etc. Cloud services are becoming a necessity because of...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Firstlight Media Joins Google Cloud Marketplace To Streamline OTT Deployment

Firstlight Media has continued its drive to widen the OTT industry’s accessibility to cloud-native streaming and entertainment platforms with the announcement that Firstlight Media is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. The availability on Google Cloud Marketplace provides joint customers of Firstlight Media and Google Cloud with business...
INTERNET
healthitsecurity.com

Pros and Cons of Public, Private, Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Architectures

Cloud computing technologies have experienced tremendous growth within healthcare in recent years due to their scalability. According to Vantage Market Research, the healthcare cloud computing market is expected to reach $128.19 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.74 percent from 2021 to 2028. As cloud adoption and growth...
TECHNOLOGY
inavateonthenet.net

Laser-powered internet delivers fibre-speed broadband to remote locations

Research and development company, X, has developed ‘light speed’ wireless optical communications technology to deliver broadband connectivity across the Congo River. X has experimented with other applications to deliver broadband to remote locations, using balloons in the stratosphere to deliver fast broadband to remote areas of Africa with its now scrapped Project Loon.
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

2022 Cloud Roadmap: Transitioning Media Workflows to the Public Cloud Featured

The media industry expects an ever-faster rollout of new capabilities, driven by the pace of the competition and, to a large extent, by the new era of streaming service providers. To achieve speed and cost-effectiveness the public cloud is quickly becoming the optimal approach for telcos, TV operators, and other media businesses to deploy new media services. Research from Markets and Markets predicts that cloud-based video streaming solutions will grow at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2025. However, navigating one’s journey to the cloud and understanding the available migration routes, deployment options, and operational approaches remains a complex undertaking. In 2022, we will see telcos and TV operators experiment and innovate their media services through the public cloud while re-defining their relationships with Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and technology vendors. The result will be more dynamic, engaging, and efficient media services.
TECHNOLOGY
11Alive

What is the cloud?

ATLANTA — Amazon’s recent issues that briefly impacted deliveries and even the way people watch television have many wondering exactly what happens when data is sent to the cloud. An outage at Amazon Web Services impacted everything from airline reservations to the publishing system for the Associated Press....
ATLANTA, GA

