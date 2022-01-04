Deploying Cloud-Native Apps Outside the Public Cloud

According to Gartner, 75% of all databases will be deployed or migrated to the cloud by 2022. Cloud database management accounts for 68% of the growth in the worldwide database management market. As businesses develop robust applications in a data-driven world to address both customer and internal needs, they’re embracing modern, scalable, and resilient cloud solutions as opposed to legacy relational options like MySQL and Oracle to handle their transactional, application, and analytical data requirements. Cockroach Labs has developed CockroachDB, the cloud-native, distributed, SQL-compliant database. By using data architecture designed specifically for the cloud, applications can be scaled faster on-demand with minimal cost, outages are reduced, and the exponential amount of data being created and accessed can be handled more efficiently. To reduce friction, the company’s solutions are open-source and Cockroach Labs offers both self-serve and hosted options for its 200+ customers that include Bose, AllSaints, eBay, and Comcast that have contributed to a 3x increase in annual recurring revenue in the last year through Q3.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO