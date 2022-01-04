ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look: ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ Trailer

By Rebecca Murray
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe goofy opossum brothers from the Ice Age franchise star in Disney+’s The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. In the new animated film, Crash and Eddie team up with a weasel named Buck Wild to save their friends. The voice cast features Simon Pegg (Mission:...

The darkness is coming in trailer for supernatural horror Fallen

Lionsgate has released a trailer, poster and images for the upcoming supernatural horror Fallen, which stars Andrea Zirio, Ortensia Fioravanti, and Fabio Tarditi; check them out here…. Father Abraham was ready to save the world from an evil menace using exorcism — until tragedy struck. Years later, he lives on...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai First Look Revealed in HBO Max Trailer

In its 2022 preview teaser, released earlier today, HBO Max provided fans with their first look at Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, a new animated series slated for release next year. Set in the world of the '80s holiday classic Gremlins, the series is a prequel that centers on Mr. Wing, who first brought Gizmo to the United States. In the first (short) video from the series, you can see what looks like Gizmo walking on a spinning birdcage, treading water and staying upright. There is no specific release date yet for the series, but it would not be entirely surprising if it was released close to the holidays next year.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House’ Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads Wine-Soaked Netflix Satire

Kristen Bell has found her next TV project, where she has proven to be a guaranteed draw in popular comedies like “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place.” Now Netflix is getting in on Bell’s massive audience appeal, and the streamer is giving Bell the chance to experiment with something a little darker. Sporting a title so long it may be as hard to forget as it is to remember, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is billed as a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” about a wine-loving woman who witnesses a murder....
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

First Looks From Westworld Season 4, The Flight Attendant Season 2 And More In New HBO Trailer

While many people are scrambling to finish their Christmas shopping before the holiday actually arrives, HBO and HBO Max have delivered a whopper of a gift that'll probably eclipse most other last-minute offerings. The network and streaming service unveiled a shared promo for all the massive shows debuting in 2022, with first looks galore at new seasons for hits such as Westworld (Season 4) and The Flight Attendant (Season 2), as well as debuting series like the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon and many more. Check it all out above before getting into some closer introspection below.
TV SERIES
The Race for the Greatest Treasure Begins in Adventurous New Trailer for UNCHARTED

We’ve got a new trailer to share with you for Sony Pictures’ adventurous live-action film adaptation of Uncharted. This new trailer is packed full of new footage that features Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully as they embark on a race for the greatest lost treasure ever! That treasure is located on two hidden pirate ships.
MOVIES
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Offers First Look at America Chavez

Building on the hype created by Spider-Man: No Way Home's massive debut at the box office over the weekend, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. The trailer includes the first look at Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, also known as the Young Avenger called Miss America, in the film. We don't see much of America in this trailer. There are two shots. The first shows Miss America's signature jacket with its star logo. The second shows her standing next to Strange and peering at whatever is hidden inside that mysterious vault door. You can take a look below.
MOVIES
New Trailer for Thriller CONFESSION in Theaters and On Demand this January

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired North American rights to writer-director David Beton’s action-thriller, CONFESSION. The film, starring Stephen Moyer (“True Blood”, “Fortunate Son”) and Colm Meany (Seberg, “Star Trek : Deep Space Nine”), had its market premiere at EFM earlier this year. Uncork’d will be releasing the film in theaters January 21, 2022 followed by a VOD release Jan 25.
MOVIES
Relayer Ice Planet Gameplay Trailer

Publisher and developer Kadokawa Games have shared a new Relayer ice planet gameplay trailer, showing off more of the mecha strategy RPG. In case you missed it, Relayer was recently delayed to a worldwide March 24th, 2022 release date, as it was originally planned to have a simultaneous worldwide release.
VIDEO GAMES
‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ Trailer

Kristen Bell drinks a lot and watches her neighbors in the upcoming Netflix dark comedy, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. A twisted take on psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train, the new trailer finds Kristen Bell spying on her neighbors, progressing from wine to vodka, and possibly witnessing a murder.
TV SERIES
Adorable Canadian Animal Adventure 'The Wolf and the Lion' Trailer

"I have to protect them!" Blue Fox Entertainment has revealed the official US trailer for a family adventure movie titled The Wolf and the Lion, opening in theaters nationwide this February. From the filmmakers behind that other animal movie Mia and the White Lion, this one again brings a big cat to the big screen. A wolf pup and a lost lion cub are rescued by a girl in the heart of the Canadian wilderness. Their friendship will change their lives forever. They forge an inseparable bond, but their world soon collapses as the forest ranger discovers the animals and takes them away. The film stars Molly Kunz, Graham Greene, Charlie Carrick, Derek Johns, Rhys Slack, and Victor Cornfoot. It's another one of these modern Homeward Bound stories, about animals reconnecting with their human friends on an journey through the wilderness.
MOVIES
See middle-aged Beavis And Butt-Head in first look at their return

With Beavis And Butt-Head finally set to return this year, creator Mike Judge has unveiled the first look at the now-middle-aged duo, who are set to be "Gen X parents raising their Gen Z teenage children" in this next instalment. The heavy metal-lovers will star in a new movie in...
MOVIES
Netflix Unveiled Haunting First Trailer For Found-Footage Horror Archive 81, And It Looks Wild AF

While found-footage projects are fairly few and far between these days, it definitely hasn't faded away completely. Coming a few months after Shudder's well-received revival sequel V/H/S/94 is the new Netflix series Archive 81, from James Wan’s Atomic Monster. It already looks like it could shape up to be one of the best horrors of the year, and we're not even through the first week of 2022 yet. But don't take my word for it, and watch the trailer above to see what I mean.
MOVIES
Wolf Like Me: Isla Fisher and Josh Gad Share Twisted Connection in Peacock Dramedy — Watch Trailer

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad’s characters don’t have your typical meet-cute in Peacock’s Wolf Like Me (premiering Thursday, Jan. 13). Written and directed by Little Monsters auteur Abe Forsythe, the half-hour dramedy centers on Gary (Gad), an “emotional wreck” who struggles to provide for his daughter Emma following the death of his wife; and Mary (Fisher), who harbors a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. “The universe brought these two together for a reason,” the official/cryptic logline teases. “They just need to keep following the signs.” In the trailer, Gary and Mary meet when Mary crashes into Gary’s car....
TV & VIDEOS
Beavis And Butt-Head Creator Reveals Bizarre First Look At Middle-Aged Versions For Upcoming Streaming Movie

Fans of MTV’s legendary slacker cartoon comedy Beavis and Butt-Head got a nice surprise a couple of years ago, when it was announced that the duo were coming back to TV with a show on Comedy Central. We also found out that the metalheads’ second film was being planned, to help kick off the adventures we’d see on the new series, and now Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge has shared a bizarre first look at the now middle-aged characters for that Paramount+ movie.
MOVIES
'Sundown' Trailer Reveals a Sun-Kissed Thriller With Tim Roth Drinking Beers On the Beach

Sundown has everything: thrills, spills, and Tim Roth necking ice cold beers on a Mexican beach. The sun kissed thriller from New Order's Michel Franco, which also stars Charlotte Gainsbourg as Roth's beleaguered sister (who could very well be his wife from first glance) is coming to theaters on January 28th. Ahead of the film's release, distributor Bleecker Street has released a first trailer for the beachside nail-biter. And, as anyone who's watched anything from Franco will be able to tell you, what's shown only tells you a sliver of the story.
MOVIES
The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in January

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like upcoming episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, there’s a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.
TV & VIDEOS

