Traffic Accidents

More details emerge as suspect in crash that killed 17-year-old appears in court

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Route 95 was in court Tuesday. 30-year-old Aramis Segura, who was located by police under his bed, is facing charges of Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, Driving to endanger – resulting in death, Obstruction of Justice and Operating on...

fallriverreporter.com

fallriverreporter.com

