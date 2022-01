The COVID-19 forced break has played havoc with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ schedule; and, for sure, the team will pay for it later. One day soon they’ll be forced to play a lot of games in a compressed schedule. But, for now, the unexpected break will allow Maple Leafs to take advantage of playing their number-one goalie Jack Campbell a lot over the next while.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO