Why Is Bobby Bones Leaving ‘American Idol’ for Season 20?

The most challenging component of being my stickling, anal-retentive moviegoing self has been this dumbfounding devotion to logic and historical continuity that rides roughshod inside my skull. The trailer to Sing spoke to me, saying, “You are free to devote two hours of your life to the service of another feature.” Happy years passed without Sing getting stuck inside my head. But all bets were off when a sequel crossed my desk during a week that came up one film shy of the quota. Surely this would be one #2 easy enough to pass without benefit of the original — hardly the same sacrilege as viewing Bergman’s “Death of God” trilogy in reverse order — but damn if this inquiring mind didn’t voluntarily serve two hours of hard labor with the original before passing judgement on Sing 2, or as I like to call it, 100 Minutes in Sing Sing. And speaking of prison, howsabout a followup on a film called Detention?

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO