How CBS' The Equalizer Handled Chris Noth's Final Episode Following Sexual Assault Allegations

By Adrienne Jones
CinemaBlend
 1 day ago
It was just a couple of weeks ago that the CBS drama The Equalizer cut ties with actor Chris Noth, a few days after two women came forward with sexual assault claims against him (which he has denied). It was noted at the time that viewers would still be able to...

