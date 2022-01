Fuddruckers on Austin Parkway was a Flint staple for nearly 35 years until they recently closed their doors for good. While it's sad to see another business shut down after so many years, it's nice knowing the building won't be sitting vacant very long. Later this year, the former building will become the new home of Scratch BBQ & Catering.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO