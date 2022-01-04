ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is Bobby Bones Leaving ‘American Idol’ for Season 20?

By Paige Strout, TV Insider
 1 day ago

American Idol mentor and radio personality Bobby Bones announced that he will not be returning for the singing competition’s upcoming 20th season in a now-expired Instagram story on New Year’s Eve. The former winner of Dancing With the Stars‘ departure from the...

98.1 KHAK

Why Lauren Alaina Almost Lost Her Spot on the ‘American Idol’ Finale

These days, Lauren Alaina's becoming an increasingly dynamic multi-hyphenate, adding titles like Dancing With the Stars competitor, film actor, published author and — as of Saturday night (Dec. 18) — incoming Grand Ole Opry member to her resume. But in 2011, she was a young, promising finalist on American Idol, who almost lost her spot on the finale episode.
CELEBRITIES
wkml.com

Luke Bryan And Wife Nail ‘The Griswolds’ In Social Post

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have a lot of fun at Christmas with their annual “Pranksmas” that they celebrate where they prank each other all season long. They also have some fun on social media as they recently posted on Instagram a photo where they nail the Griswold’s from the Chevy Chase movie Christmas Vacation.
CELEBRITIES
leedaily.com

American Idol’ Judges Imagine Alternate Careers in Season 20 Promo: Watch

America’s top singing show that is American Idol premieres on February 27th for its twentieth installment overall as well as 5th on Television platforms. The trailer for the American singing show’s next series would be released throughout Dickie Clark’s New Year’s Rocking’ Night Starring Ryan Sea crest 2022 on television following the momentous anniversary, as well as Billboard indeed have the preliminary glimpse of the teaser.
TV SHOWS
Person
Rachel Smith
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Bobby Bones
Person
Katy Perry
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and More to Perform on 'The Voice' Season 21 Finale

The Voice's season 21 finale will feature some star-studded performances!. In addition to the Top 5 competitors -- Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten and Hailey Mia -- performing alongside their coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, NBC has also announced on a whole host of A-list stars who will be taking the stage during next Tuesday's live, two-hour finale.
TV & VIDEOS
The Boot

Walker Hayes Is ‘Fancy Like’ on ‘The Voice’ 2021 Finale [Watch]

Country star Walker Hayes brought his viral hit "Fancy Like" to The Voice stage on Tuesday night (Dec. 14) during the live Season 21 Finale. Turning the energy up a notch, he launched into his summer-ready smash. Hayes, who channeled the call out to Applebee’s tune from a center stage riser, was accompanied by a team of dancers, who provided a party-like atmosphere by swaying their hips and holding red solo cups in their hands.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans. The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
TV & VIDEOS
The Daily South

Kelsea Ballerini Joins Dolly Parton for Run, Rose, Run Audiobook

We're already counting down the days until we can get our hands on Dolly Parton's forthcoming novel, Run, Rose, Run, which she co-authored with New York Times best-selling author James Patterson. But we now have one more reason to get excited for the project due out March 7. In addition...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
talentrecap.com

Did Claudia Conway Deserve a Golden Ticket on ‘American Idol’?

On the hit show American Idol, contestants who audition dream of hearing the magic words “you’re going to Hollywood.” Receiving the coveted Golden Ticket means the amature singer was impressive enough to score a shot at becoming the next American Idol. Introduced during the reiteration of Idol...
TV SHOWS
WTVF

Bobby Bones Co-hosts New Year's Eve Special

Radio host Bobby Bones talked about co-hosting the CBS New Year’s Eve special and who and what we can expect to see. NewsChannel5’s New Year's Eve coverage will start with our local team at 6pm Friday, December 31, followed by the CBS special “New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash” from 7pm-10pm. The special will resume after the newscast at 10:30pm and conclude at 12:30am. The CBS special will feature nearly 50 performances by country music’s hottest superstars, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton and Zac Brown Band. The traditional countdown will culminate with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Diego weekly Reader

Sing: with a pinch of American Idol

The most challenging component of being my stickling, anal-retentive moviegoing self has been this dumbfounding devotion to logic and historical continuity that rides roughshod inside my skull. The trailer to Sing spoke to me, saying, “You are free to devote two hours of your life to the service of another feature.” Happy years passed without Sing getting stuck inside my head. But all bets were off when a sequel crossed my desk during a week that came up one film shy of the quota. Surely this would be one #2 easy enough to pass without benefit of the original — hardly the same sacrilege as viewing Bergman’s “Death of God” trilogy in reverse order — but damn if this inquiring mind didn’t voluntarily serve two hours of hard labor with the original before passing judgement on Sing 2, or as I like to call it, 100 Minutes in Sing Sing. And speaking of prison, howsabout a followup on a film called Detention?
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Bobby Bones Won’t Return As In-House Mentor For Season 20 – Editorials24

The upcoming 20th season of American Idol will be without Bobby Bones. Bones confirmed Friday on Instagram Stories that he’ll be ending his run on the ABC singing competition series after four seasons. In a since-expired post, Bones revealed that because of conflict with another show, he won’t be...
TV & VIDEOS
Ottumwa Courier

'American Idol' winner to appear in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA — Iowa’s own Maddie Poppe, the Season 16 winner of "American Idol," is bringing her solo acoustic show to Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center Theater Jan. 21. The event, which begins at 7:30 p.m., is part of the 50th Annual Cornbelt Cow Calf Conference. Tickets went on sale Wednesday, and will be available at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office or online at BridgeViewCenter.com.
OTTUMWA, IA
MassLive.com

Western Mass. singer Lexi Weege to appear on ‘American Idol’

Singer-songwriter Lexi Weege recently tried out for “American Idol” and ABC will air her episode on Feb. 27. Weege clued in fans in a recent Instagram post. The 28-year-old Westfield native, who now lives in Montague, has become one of the most renowned Western Massachusetts singers with a distinctive style that embraces jazz, blues, country and pop elements with ease.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

