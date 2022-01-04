ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is Bobby Bones Leaving ‘American Idol’ for Season 20?

By Paige Strout, TV Insider
 1 day ago

American Idol mentor and radio personality Bobby Bones announced that he will not be returning for the singing competition’s upcoming 20th season in a now-expired Instagram story on New Year’s Eve. The former winner of Dancing With the Stars‘ departure from the...

