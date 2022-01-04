Why Is Bobby Bones Leaving ‘American Idol’ for Season 20?

During The Bobby Bones Show this morning (January 4), Bones answered questions from Raymundo about the NYE show and his involvement. The show featured several performances across Nashville, Tennessee and Bones admitted that not all of the performances were live. Some were and some weren’t due to COVID. The production team wasn’t sure what they would be able to do come December 31st with possibly new restrictions, so anything that was done inside places was pre-recorded a few months out. Bones noted that anything done on the big stage was definitely live. Fans even caught at a few points in the show he was wearing two different wedding rings.

