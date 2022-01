Notre Dame football has parted ways wide receivers coach Del Alexander, Tom Loy of 247Sports affiliate Irish Illustrated reported. Alexander had coached at Notre Dame since the 2017 season and has previously held assistant roles at Arizona State, Wisconsin, Oregon State and UNLV. In addition, Alexander worked as a graduate assistant at USC in the late 1990s and was on staff with the San Diego Chargers in 1999.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO