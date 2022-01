With the 89th Iowa General Assembly to begin next week, one lawmaker discusses some bills that didn’t get passed last year that will be back for consideration this session. District 24 Senator Jesse Green tells Raccoon Valley Radio he expects ethanol and school choice to come back into the conversation this upcoming session. He says last year he and other senators were trying to establish mandates on gas stations to sell more ethanol. The bill was stopped in the Senate and Green explains this year, the legislation could include incentives for gas stations and other retailers to improve their infrastructure.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO