Bristol, FL

QPR close in on Reggae Boy Palmer as goalkeeper Barnes goes on loan

By Editorial
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWest London club Queens Park Rangers are closing in on a deal to sign Jamaica midfielder Kasey Palmer from English Championship rivals Bristol City with talks said to be advanced. QPR has also confirmed a new loan deal for its Jamaica goalkeeper Dillon Barnes. The Bristol Live website said...

