Under a new leader, one of the country’s most visited national parks is working on a plan to revamp its trail system. The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNRA) spans 48 miles along the Chattahoochee and includes 15 land units. In 2020, it saw 3.5 million visitors, making it the country’s 16th most visited national park. It also contains about 20% of metro Atlanta’s greenspace and is home to hundreds of bird species.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO