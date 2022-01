It was a milestone day for Houston and its role in spaceflight as President Richard Nixon gave the the go-ahead for a $5 billion project to create a space shuttle program. In doing so, the Manned Spacecraft Center (now known as the Johnson Space Center) would be overseeing the shuttle program. Though the article here says it should be operational by the end of the decade, the first space shuttle launch was in 1981.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO