ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes-Benz’s solar-assisted EV concept could get 620 miles of range

By James Pero
inputmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz’ new concept could leave other EVs in the dust when it comes to range...

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
The Verge

Mercedes-Benz unveils sporty, ultra-long-range Vision EQXX electric concept car

Mercedes-Benz is the latest automaker to make a grab for the title of the longest-range electric vehicle with the reveal of the Vision EQXX, a solar-powered concept car capable of exceeding 1,000 kilometers (648 miles) on a single charge. That’s enough to get the Vision EQXX from New York City...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ev#Vision Eqxx#Ces 2022#Lightyear
CNET

Best electric cars and EVs for 2022

If you're ready to shop electric cars, you're in the right place. Our editors have driven nearly every new EV that's currently on sale, and we'd love to help steer you in the right direction. After all, it's not just Tesla selling EVs these days. There are various kinds of electric cars, and some may suit you better than others. But how are you supposed to choose the best EV?
CARS
inputmag.com

Move over, Musk: This sustainable car can literally fly

In the world of CES, tech concepts are just as plentiful as their production-ready counterparts. It’s a fun guessing game — will this product make it to customers or is it just vaporware?. Here’s a fun one: a hybrid race car/helicopter that runs on hydrogen-based fuel cells. French...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange Tesla Model Y Body Suggests New EV Breakthrough

With the Model S Plaid tearing up drag strips across the country, Musk et al have turned their eyes towards the next big thing - Gigafactory Texas. This facility will be the new home of Tesla going forward and will be the production site for the much-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck. We've seen a lot of the development of the Gigafactory documented via various videos, which have showcased advanced-development Cybertruck mules and even seven-seat Model S sedans. But the latest video from December 27 shows us something a little strange in the form of a Tesla Model Y body in white.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes Vision EQXX Teaser Videos Preview EV With 621-Mile Range

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept will debut on January 3, 2022. To build interest in the hyper-efficient electric vehicle, the German brand has a series of teaser videos that showcase the stories behind the car's development. The first video (embedded above) is about the genesis of the EQXX project. Mercedes...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cars
Gear Patrol

This Mercedes-Benz EV Breaks New Ground for Road Trip Range

One could argue Mercedes set the paradigm for the luxury sedan in the internal-combustion era with icons like the S-Class and the W124 — but other manufacturers have usurped Mercedes's status in the electric realm. Tesla introduced the Model S back in 2012 and has made continual improvements since. And its biggest challenger on range and performance, the Air, comes from another EV startup, Lucid Motors.
CARS
NBC Miami

Daimler Says Its EV Concept Car Has Over 621 Miles of Range and Solar Tech on Roof

Daimler says its Vision EQXX concept has a range of over 1,000 kilometers on one charge. The electric vehicle uses 117 roof-based solar cells and bio-based materials. Daimler has released details of a concept electric vehicle which uses solar technology and bio-based materials, with the German automotive giant saying it has a range of over 1,000 kilometers (around 621 miles) on one charge.
CARS
Carscoops

Mercedes EQXX Concept Has A 47.5-Inch 8K Touchscreen, 621 Miles Range And A Floor Made From Used Diapers

Say Auf Wiedersehen to range anxiety and hello to the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX, a concept EV that can travel 621 miles (1,000 km) on a single charge. Finally unveiled today to coincide with CES 2022 after a teaser campaign stretching back over 15 months, the EQXX is only a concept for now, but even if the car Mercedes is calling its most efficient ever doesn’t make it to the showroom in its current form, you can bet that most of the technology onboard will.
CARS
Carscoops

Mercedes-Benz To Start Offering Solar Roofs For Its EVs In 2024

While it is unclear whether the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX will reach the production line or it’ll remain just a concept, the German automaker has confirmed that its solar roof technology will hit the market. Speaking during the car’s presentation, Mercedes-Benz chief technology officer Markus Schafer said that owners of...
CARS
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New All-Electric EQXX Concept Is More Aerodynamic Than a Football

Mercedes-Benz wants vanquish EV range anxiety in style—at least in theory. On Monday, the luxury marque unveiled a new battery-powered concept, the Vision EQXX, as part of the lead up to this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. And, if it ever hit the road, it could succeed in pushing aside any driver’s worries about driving range. That’s because the new compact sedan would travel 621 miles on a single charge under real-world driving conditions, according to the automaker. Record-Smashing Driving Range To hear the brand tell it, the EQXX was born out of a desire to design the most efficient Mercedes of all time....
CARS
Automotive Addicts

Future New Car Preview: Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept

With each passing day, there’s more evidence that Electric Vehicles (EVs) will soon dominate new car dealerships within the next ten to twenty years. The innovations in battery technology are starting to kick into a higher gear as manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz tout longer-range vehicles, such as the new Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept that claims a range of over 620 miles on a single charge.
CARS
101 WIXX

Mercedes-Benz unveils 1,000 km-per-charge VISION EQXX prototype

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz on Monday took the wraps off its battery-powered VISION EQXX prototype which it says will have a range of more than 1,000 kilometres (km) per charge, taking a big stride in its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions. Daimler, soon to be rebranded Mercedes-Benz, announced plans in...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Mercedes-Benz unveils VISION EQXX prototype with over 620 mile range, impressive drag coefficient, and a solar roof

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has introduced a new prototype that represents the future possibilities in EV range and efficiency. The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX features an ultra-efficient electric drivetrain, lightweight engineering and is styled with sustainable materials. While the EQXX remains a prototype, its initial specs are staggering, offering a wealth of optimism for future EVs from Mercedes.
CARS
TechCrunch

Mobileye and Zeekr plan to build an autonomous EV for Chinese consumers

The companies made the announcement Tuesday at the 2022 CES tech trade show in Las Vegas. Mobileye also announced separate deals with Ford and Volkswagen Group to use its mapping technology to support their respective advanced driving assistance systems. The planned Zeekr autonomous vehicle will combine Mobileye’s chips with Zeekr...
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

Here’s how the Mercedes EQXX concept can boast 1,000km of range

Mercedes’ EQXX concept vehicle is definitely a looker, but what’s really striking about it is its very, very, long range. Specifically, the automaker claims its EV is good for 1,000km on a single charge — that’s enough to take you from Paris to London, for instance. And back.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy