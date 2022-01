At 5'11, opponents aren't expecting Julia Mantyla to be so aggressive from beyond the three point line. "She's got moves inside but she's also a 42% three point shooter so she can step outside and she handles it like a guard, so she's put a lot of work to put herself into this position to where however they want to guard her, whether it's with the post or a guard, we can take advantage of those matchups," said Doug Springer, Northridge Head Coach.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO