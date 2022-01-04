Opponents of Texas abortion law ask Supreme Court to expedite challenge

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Joe Biden to deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress on March 1. “Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress, as we not only recover from the pandemic but Build Back Better!” Pelosi, D-Calif., wrote Friday in a letter to the president. “In that spirit, I am writing to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, to share your vision of the State of the Union.”

