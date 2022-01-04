Brentwood Industries acquisition helps with global presence

Net Savings Link, Inc. a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant minority stake in Singapore based Technicorum Holdings, a global investment and compliance company and further expanding into the $163 billion annual global blockchain market. Under the terms of the agreement, NSAV will acquire a 5% stake in Technicorum Holdings, with an option for an additional stake, putting Technicorum Holdings at a post-money valuation of $120 million. Technicorum Holdings, a group specializing in digital assets, is poised to enable NSAV to become more deeply entrenched in the blockchain industry. With expertise in ICO’s, IEO’s and IDO’s, and over the past year, into DeFi and NFT’s, as well as recently, GameFi, SocialFi, and the Metaverse, this partnership is a great enabler for both NSAV as well as Technicorum.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO