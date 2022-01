One year ago, Los Angeles County was well on its way to becoming the epicenter of the covid-19 pandemic. Here in the nation’s most populous county, we were averaging about 8,000 new coronavirus cases a day on our way to a peak of 16,000 on Jan. 1, 2021. Hospital capacity countywide was already severely strained, with 3,000 patients admitted with severe covid. Weary from working on the front line for nine months, we were eagerly awaiting the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the vaccine on an emergency basis.

