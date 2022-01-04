Chicago Blackhawks’ 5th straight loss, a 4-3 OT defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, proves 1 thing — the Alex DeBrincat-Patrick Kane combo still works

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat celebrates after scoring a goal in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at the United Center on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Blackhawks split up Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe reunited and goalie Marc-André Fleury started his first game since Dec. 17 — all with the hope of turning around a recent slump Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Jonathan Toews scored for the first time since that same Dec. 17 game and DeBrincat scored two goals 40 seconds apart, but all of those efforts couldn’t change the bottom line: The Hawks lost their fifth straight game, a 4-3 overtime setback to the Avalanche at the United Center in the teams’ first meeting since the Avs beat the Hawks 4-1 in the season opener in Denver.

Erik Johnson’s second goal of the game tied the score at 3-3 with 8:16 to play in regulation, and Cale Makar scored the game-winner in overtime.

Makar made a dazzling spin move off Kirby Dach’s defense, then stick-moved to roof the puck over Fleury.

“I mean, it sucks,” Hawks defenseman Calvin de Haan said. “At least we got a point, but a loss is a loss. We went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the league. There are a lot of positives we can build off.”

The Hawks now start a three-game trip Thursday in Arizona assured of one thing: The DeBrincat-Kane combination still works.

Coach Derek King experimented with moving them to different lines to “spread the wealth,” but it was when they teamed up again on the power play that they gave the Hawks the offensive spark they were looking for.

Kane found DeBrincat for a backdoor goal during a five-on-three power play 2:18 into the third period, then fed DeBrincat a backhand pass as he streaked down the slot, also on the power play, to give the Hawks a 3-2 lead at the 2:58 mark.

Kane and DeBrincat have combined on 16 of the Hawks’ 74 goals this season, either as the scorer or a helper, and DeBrincat’s 20 goals account for 27% of the Hawks’ season total.

“I thought Cat played well. I thought Kaner, he was flying out there,” King said. “That’s the fastest I’ve seen him skate since I’ve been here. He was focused and wanted to win this hockey game.”

King may have been looking for the new mix to match up complementary skills, but early in the game the lines didn’t do the main thing he emphasized after the morning skate: shoot the puck.

King wanted to see skaters crash the net and hang around for rebounds.

“That’s our biggest concern,” he said before the game, “getting those other guys (besides DeBrincat) to do those things and be around the net more and hopefully score those greasy goals for us.”

But in the first period the Hawks fell back into the habit of making extra passes trying to set up one-timers and backdoor chances. It backfired with the Avalanche outshooting them 14-5 and taking a 2-0 lead.

Johnson sent a blast from the blue line to open the scoring, and Alex Newhook stickhandled behind Logan O’Connor’s and Makar’s blocks of Riley Stillman and Henrik Borgström — like a running back looking for his gap behind a pair of offensive linemen — to get an easy one on Fleury.

The Hawks came out with more urgency in the second period. They outshot the Avalanche 17-7, including seven of the first eight shots before Toews’ goal, a putback off MacKenzie Entwistle’s backhander against Darcy Kuemper.

“These first two games back, at times we played good hockey but not solid enough for 60 (minutes),” Toews said. “And when things fall apart, there’s a tough feeling we have to battle.

“We were maybe a little bit tentative in that first period, but after that, we settled in and started playing our way and things started clicking a little bit. We had a little bit more possession.”

King added: “We were making some lateral plays coming out of our end, we were turning a few too many pucks over to start the game. And once we stopped doing that, once we stopped playing that way and playing the right way, getting pucks behind them, getting on the forecheck, throwing pucks to the net, getting guys going to the net, we created some havoc and then we had opportunities.

“When we play like that, we give ourselves a chance to win a hockey game.”

The Hawks liked some of the shuffled lines and defensive pairings.

“I thought (Connor Murphy) and I played pretty good,” de Haan said. “We matched up against the top line for most of the night.”

Forwards Dach, Entwistle and Philipp Kurashev did their share, too, against Colorado’s top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen.

“We have to give credit to Dacher’s line,” de Haan said. “They were out there with us most of the night, and as a young forward group — Phil, Dach and Twisty — they did a hell of a job making it hard on those guys and making it frustrating for their top line.”

King agreed: “That’s a young line — Dacher, Kurashev and Entwistle — and they’re checking one of the top lines in the NHL and they did a great job.”

Fleury showed few, if any, signs of rust after nearly 2½ weeks off.

The highlight came after Makar picked Kane’s pocket and the puck found its way to Tyson Jost. Fleury sprawled out to block Jost’s tip-in attempt between his pad and glove. He also kicked away the potential game-winner by Devon Toews with 1:17 left in the game.

Jonathan Toews tried to go top shelf with a second left in regulation, but Kuemper batted it in the air. He also had a wrister in overtime but drew iron.

“I’ve got to be happy with the chances, but you want to see those go in,” Toews said. “Those are big chances you have to find ways to just feel that knack, feel you’re going to get that bounce, you’re going to get lucky, make the goalie make a stop and score a big goal.”