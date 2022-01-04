Tracy Stuns Port Charles With the Details of Luke Spencer’s Sudden Death — and [Spoiler] Moves Onto Phase Two of Their Secret Plan

Christmas is over, but for those who celebrate, we’re willing to bet this past week has been pretty crazy. So chances are you didn’t get the chance to keep up with your favorite soaps or their news as much as you would have liked. But don’t worry, we’re here to catch you up on all the happenings of the soap world before New Year’s madness takes hold! Whether you love The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital or The Young and the Restless — or all of the above — this is your one-stop shop to find out what’s going on.

