Man charged after anti-vaccine protest outside Sajid Javid’s home

By Telegraph Reporters
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 60-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage following reports of an anti-vaccine protest outside Sajid Javid's London home. A video posted online appears to show a person delivering a letter with an anti-Covid vaccine message to what they claimed was the Health Secretary's home in Fulham, south-west...

Related
The Independent

Teenage refugee who took his own life was moved to adult accommodation despite age dispute, inquest hears

A teenage refugee who took his own life in the UK had been moved to adult accommodation despite an ongoing dispute about his age, an inquest has heard.Alexander Tekle, a “lovable” Eritrean national who arrived in Britain in a refrigerated lorry in December 2016, was found dead on 6 December 2017 in his shared local authority accommodation in Croydon, London, three months after he turned 18.He is one of four young Eritrean asylum seekers from the same friendship group to take their own lives within a 16-month period after arriving in the UK.The inquest heard that on arrival in Dover...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

French Lawmaker's Residence Attacked in Suspected Anti-Vaccination Protest

PARIS (Reuters) - The garage of a French ruling party lawmaker was set on fire and an adjacent wall scrawled with graffiti by suspected anti-vaccination protesters, as the government prepares to tighten legislation on COVID-19 shots amid soaring infection numbers. In Chambly, north of Paris, the house of Pascal Bois...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
The Independent

NHS in danger of being ‘overwhelmed’ by Omicron surge, warns Sajid Javid

The NHS is in danger of being “overwhelmed” by the surge in Omicron cases, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned, despite further evidence it causes less severe illness than earlier Covid-19 strains.Mr Javid said officials were monitoring the data “hour by hour” after new figures showed the Covid infection rates in the UK reaching record levels with an estimated 1.4 million people with the virus.The warning came as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimated someone with Omicron was between 31% and 45% less likely to attend A&E and 50% to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ShareCast

Sajid Javid confirms no further restrictions to be announced before Christmas

Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed on Thursday that there would be no further restrictions before Christmas and said there were no plans for any announcements on post-Christmas curbs this week. "We're clear that there's no need for any further restrictions of any type before Christmas but of course we will...
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid test supply will be ‘constrained’ for coming weeks, Sajid Javid says

The supply of at-home lateral flow Covid tests will be "constrained" in the coming weeks, the health secretary has said. In a letter sent to MPs on Wednesday evening Sajid Javid said the public should continue to take tests when coming into contact with vulnerable people or doing risky activities.But he admitted: “In light of the huge demand for LFDs seen over the last three weeks, we expect to need to constrain the system at certain points over the next two weeks to manage supply over the course of each day, with new tranches of supply released regularly throughout each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Three charged in murder probe after man stabbed outside barber’s

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing outside a barber’s shop in a busy London street.Jobari Gooden, 27, was attacked outside House of Ramish2 in Peckham Rye south-east London, at around 3.15pm on December 17.Emergency services responded to reports of a fight in Choumert Road where they found Mr Gooden with stab wounds.He was taken to a south London hospital where he died shortly after 6pm.Scotland Yard said Momodou Lamin Faal, 27, of Lyndhurst Way, Peckham who was arrested at a residential property in Gillingham Kent on December 23, has been charged with murder.Olushola Eletu, 39, whose address was not confirmed, and Elishah Anderson, 39, of Lettsom Street, Peckham, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.The Met said all three will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Read More Cardinal calls on Government to keep churches openChristmas babies given presents by midwives to celebrate birthArnold Schwarzenegger donates £186,700 to house veterans ahead of festive season
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM faces Angela Rayner at PMQs as he dismisses ‘iceberg’ of living costs claims

Boris Johnson has dismissed Labour attacks over the soaring cost of living, claiming the government was “rectifying Labour’s failure to invest” in long-term energy supplies.Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner, standing in for Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions, claimed the UK was heading for an “iceberg”, which would “be a disaster” for families, asking the prime minister to change course. Inflation was about to hit 6 per cent and the average family would face a hit of over £1,200, she warned.Mr Johnson had promised that wage rises would offset inflation, but “they haven’t and they won’t,” Ms Rayner said.The...
BUSINESS
The Independent

New MP Helen Morgan demands talks with Sajid Javid over ‘ambulance crisis’

The Liberal Democrat victor in the North Shropshire by-election is demanding a meeting with Health Secretary Sajid Javid to discuss the “ambulance crisis” in the county.Helen Morgan is being sworn in as an MP on Wednesday after she stunned the Tories in last month’s vote, overturning a majority of almost 23,000 to take the previously safe Conservative seat with a winning margin of nearly 6,000 votes.In her first day at Westminster Ms Morgan promised to “hit the ground running”, writing to Mr Javid asking him to meet the West Midlands Ambulance Trust which first requested talks four months ago.“I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mixmag.net

Sadiq Khan plans to decriminalise Class B drug use for young people in London

Some Class B drug offences could be decriminalised in London under a new pilot scheme being considered by Mayor Sadiq Khan. According to The Telegraph, the London Mayor is planning to implement a new programme that would allow persons under the age of 25 who are discovered with Class B substances, such as cannabis, to be offered speeding course-style classes or therapy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Patel plans to ‘crack down’ on eco-protesters and asylum claims in 2022

The home secretary has said she intends to “crack down” on eco-protesters and end the “legal merry-go-round” of “spurious” asylum seeker claims in 2022.In a new year message posted on social media, Priti Patel said she was proud of many things the government had achieved in 2021, such as the launch of its strategy to tackle violence against women and girls.But she said there was “much more to do” this year, including cracking down on eco-protesters on the country’s roads, who she said had “caused misery to the law-abiding public”.Looking ahead to 2022, Ms Patel said it was “vital” the...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

MP Margaret Ferrier to face trial accused of travel while having Covid symptoms

An MP accused of putting people at risk by travelling between Glasgow and London by train with coronavirus symptoms is to stand trial in August.Margaret Ferrier is accused of wilfully exposing people “to the risk of infection, illness and death” by visiting various places in the Glasgow area and London having been told to self-isolate in late September 2020.Ferrier, an independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.Prosecutors allege that having booked a test for Covid-19, Ferrier “culpably and recklessly” put people at risk by visiting...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Keir Starmer: Labour leader tests positive for Covid and will miss PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has again tested positive for Covid and will self-isolate for the sixth time since the pandemic began.Deputy leader Angela Rayner will step in and go up against Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, a party spokesman said.Sir Keir is not thought to have any Covid symptoms but the infection was picked up as part of his regular testing routine.The Labour leader previously tested positive for coronavirus on the day of the Budget in late October, before returning to work in early November.His latest positive test will mean it is the sixth period...
WORLD
The Independent

Damaging public property ‘will never be acceptable’ in Britain – Grant Shapps

Britain is not a country where “destroying public property can ever be acceptable”, a Government minister has said, after four people were cleared of tearing down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claimed that new powers drafted into the Police Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will close a “potential loophole” limiting the prosecution of people who damage memorials.Only four people – Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, and Sage Willoughby, 22 and Jake Skuse, 33 – were prosecuted for pulling the statue down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 2020, despite...
U.K.

