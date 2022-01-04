ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

California imposes water restrictions as drought drags on

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09No21_0dcjGNSw00

Californians won’t be able to water their lawns for 48 hours after rainstorms or let their sprinklers run onto the sidewalk under mandatory water restrictions state regulators adopted Tuesday as a drought continues despite heavy December rain and snow.

The rules could take effect as soon as the end of the month and could result in a fine of up to $500 per day, though regulators stressed they want to encourage voluntary conservation and that it will be up to local authorities to decide on enforcement.

The State Water Resources Control Board’s action comes as Californians continue to fall short on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call for a voluntary 15% reduction in water use compared to last year. Between July and November, the state’s water usage went down just 6%.

The new restrictions follow an extremely wet December that state officials warned may not continue during the winter months that normally are the state’s wettest. Weather patterns have become more unpredictable due to climate change and state climatologist Michael Anderson said forecasts show January, February and March could be drier than average.

Earlier forecasts didn’t predict such a wet December, which saw record amounts of rain and snow in many areas. In mid-December, about 80% of the state was in extreme or exceptional drought conditions. By the end of the month only about a third was experiencing those conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor that tabulates conditions.

Despite the rain, significant parts of the state’s water system are still under stress from the extremely dry conditions earlier in 2021 that dropped many of California's largest reservoirs to record and near-record lows.

“Conserving water and reducing water waste are critical and necessary habits for everyone to adopt as we adjust to these uncertainties and we build resilience to climate change, so adopting emergency regulations now just makes sense,” said Eric Oppenheimer, chief deputy director for the state water board. “We need to be prepared for continued drought.”

Northern California was wetter than Southern California in November and conserved significantly more water.

Regions north of the San Joaquin River, including Sacramento and San Francisco, used between 17% and 26% less water than November 2020, while Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties that account for 55% of the state’s population used nearly 1% more, according to state data.

Among the water uses that won’t be allowed under the new rules: outdoor watering that results in excessive runoff into the street and sidewalks; using water for landscaping and irrigation during the 48 hours after storms that bring at least .25 inches (.63 centimeters) of rain; washing cars with hoses lacking shut-off nozzles; using potable water to wash driveways, sidewalks, buildings and patios and for street cleaning or to fill decorative fountains or lakes.

There are some exceptions. For example, trees in street medians can be watered, while turf cannot. The rules take effect once an administrative review is completed.

The state adopted similar restrictions during the five-year drought that ended in 2017, and some cities and local water districts made them permanent. State water board officials were unable to say how many of California’s nearly 40 million people are under such rules or exactly how much water they expect to save.

Comments / 0

Related
chronicle99.com

California Residents Will Receive $1100 Stimulus Checks – Details Inside

More than 800,000 California residents will receive stimulus checks worth $575 million soon. Eligible residents will receive checks worth $1,100 each. The California government will issue these checks as a part of Golden State Stimulus II. The US Sun reports that the beneficiaries will receive payments through mails. The first...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

6.2 magnitude quake shakes Northern California

(CNN) — A 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California rattled a wide swath of the state shortly after noon local time, according to data from the US Geological Survey. The quake occurred just off Cape Mendocino near Humboldt County and was felt as far away as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
creators.com

The Death of California

In "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," Victor Hugo told the tale of Esmerelda, a gypsy dancer falsely accused of attempted murder, set to be hanged by an unjust state. Quasimodo, the titular hunchback, swings down from the cathedral of Notre Dame and saves her, carrying her off while crying "Sanctuary!" In fact, throughout European history, churches provided places of safe haven for accused criminals; the claim of "sanctuary" is made to this day by people seeking refuge from the law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Q&A: What you need to know about the upcoming changes to California’s recycling program

A new law is about to take effect in California that changes the way you deal with some of your trash. Starting Saturday, you will have to separate organic material from our other garbage. That means things like banana peels, coffee grounds, eggshells and other food will have to be thrown in the bins used for “green” waste. Until this weekend, Californians have only used these bins for things like leaves and yard waste.
CALIFORNIA STATE
capradio.org

10 new California laws that might affect your everyday in 2022

The new year in California also marks the arrival of hundreds of laws that go into effect on January 1. Many of these bills-turned-laws and ballot-measures-finally-going-into-effect won’t necessarily surface in your everyday lives. But dozens — from recycling and policing to bacon and booze — will affect your neighborhood, local businesses and home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

California Gambling Age Changes Proposed By Californian Tribes

A new proposal has emerged in the state of California regarding current gaming laws, and it is being backed by one of California’s biggest tribes who are known to hold a lot of influence in the state. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is one of the driving forces behind the proposed move, along with other supporters of the initiative Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria band, the Federated Indians of the Welton Ranch area, and the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians. We are going to look into the latest proposal with details of the involvement of the tribes and what effects it may have on the state itself.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Elk Grove Citizen

California to ban sales of gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers

Editor’s note: This story is a part of a series written this fall by students in the journalism program at California State University, Sacramento. They are being taught by Phillip Reese, a Sacramento Bee staff reporter and an associate professor at CSUS. For more information about the CSUS journalism program, visit facebook.com/SacStateJournalism.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The city where many find a California they can afford

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — For almost a decade, Edlin Gonzales was content to live in an aging studio apartment near Los Angeles’ bustling Miracle Mile, a canyon of tall office buildings, museums and restaurants in the middle of the city. But when the pandemic ground life to a standstill,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Prop 12: New California law to impact pork and egg industries

LOS ANGELES - A new law goes into effect in January that calls for more humane treatment of farm animals by setting space requirements at farms, following Proposition 12, which was passed by 63% of California voters in 2018. The proposition, authored by the Humane Society of the United States,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Water Resources#Water Waste#Water Conservation#Water Usage#Californians#The U S Drought Monitor
californiaglobe.com

Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency Over Winter Storms In 20 Counties

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a State of Emergency in 20 counties on Thursday due to winter storms that brought unprecedented rain and snowfall across the state over the past week. In Northern California, many cities saw massive amounts of rain, with higher elevation areas seeing snow levels that have not...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxla.com

California pot companies warn of impending industry collapse

LOS ANGELES - Leading California cannabis companies warned Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday that the state’s legal industry was on the verge of collapse and needed immediate tax cuts and a rapid expansion of retail outlets to steady the shaky marketplace. The letter signed by more than two dozen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

416K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy