Jalen Hurts asks Washington for response to railing collapse

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
Eagles Washington Football Fans fall on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after beating the Washington Football Team 20-16 on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) (Shaban Athuman)

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts is asking the Washington Football Team to take action after narrowly escaping harm when fans fell onto the field because a railing in the corner of FedEx Field gave way as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback was walking into the tunnel after Sunday’s game.

Hurts avoided the railing and calmly helped some fans to their feet. Mark Tenally, a photo runner for The Associated Press who was standing under the railing, was injured and attended to by medical personnel.

The team said in a statement: “To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord. We’re very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred.”

Hurts sent a letter to the NFL and the team, saying: “I am writing to inquire what follow-up action is being considered.”

“I tried to handle the situation with a lot of poise and show compassion for the people that fell down, really, but it could’ve been so much worse,” Hurts said Tuesday. “It didn’t hit me until after the fact, having time to reflect on it and think about it, so I just wanted to see what could be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again. That’s all I really care about it. That’s a very tragic incident and it could’ve been much, much worse but I don’t want it to happen again.”

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

